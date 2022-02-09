TikTok go sanction unhealthy eating videos

TikTok don announce changes to dia community guidelines, wey dey aim to crack down on content wey dey promote "disordered eating".

Dem go remove videos wey encourage over-exercising and short-term fasting.

TikTok go also expand dia system wey fit detect and remove videos wey get adult nakedness, illegal activities or risk of di safety of small pikins.

Di changes go reason matter wey politicians and regulators bin raise.

Social media platforms bin don dey under serious check-check sake of how dem dey reason wellbeing and safety of younger users in recent months.

Di UK goment don plan to introduce one new law - Di Online Safety Bill - wey go sama big fines to social media platforms wey no do enough to crack down on dangerous content.

And di Chinese video app dey face questions in di US in October over platform safety. Senators for di hearings bin suggest say eating disorder content dey common on di platform.

Eating patterns

For September, TikTok bin report say about one billion pipo dey use di app every month.

Dem say di 91 million video wey dem remove during di third quarter of 2021, 88% dey removed before viewers fit watch dem.

As nasty ideology like misgendering, misogyny and content wey promote conversion therapies already dey banned , TikTok say dem now don add further clarity to dia community guidelines to make dis clearer.

TikTok say dem don expand dia approach and go now target videos wey promote bigger disordered-eating content too.

"We know say pipo fit struggle wit unhealthy eating pattern and behaviour and make dem no get eating disorder diagnosis," di company say for post on dia website.

"Our aim na to confess more signs, like over-exercise or short-term fasting, wey dey common under signs wey pipo sabi as di one wey fit cause problem."

TikTok say dem dey also develop one system wey go sabi and control some kind content teenage users no go fit watch dem.

Di company dey currently test ways wey go allow users to tag dia own content, depending on di age of di audience e dey aimed at.

Di company go open cyber-incident monitoring and investigative response centres for Washington, Dublin and Singapore dis year.