Ghanaians boycott phone calls den data services today as protest over "chaotic" SIM card re-registration

A group of Ghanaians who dey describe dema body as Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers dey boycott mobile phone calls today as protest against on-going SIM card re-registration.

Over 7000 people sign de online petition to show dia support for de boycott.

De #NoCallsDay protestors dey boycott phone calls from dis morning 6.00am to 12noon.

"We dey appeal to Ghanaians den all mobile network users within Ghana say dem for no make or receive calls den all associated mobile network activities" de group talk.

Why Ghanaians dey boycott phone calls

Dis boycott dey happen sake of de tension den chaos which dey accompany de ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise.

Govment of Ghana announce mandatory SIM card re-registration exercise last year as part of dia measures to ensure digital safety den tins.

Dem announce say people who no go re-register dia SIM cards from 1st October, 2021 to 31st March, 2022 go loose dia numbers.

Sake of dis, pressure dey mount on Ghanaians who dey form long queues to register, but de re-registration process according to de group be messy.

Sake of that dem dey request make authorities deal plus de inconveniences wey people dey go though to re-register dia SIM cards.

BBC Pidgin interview young lady who explain say she go registration center for one week but still she no fit register.

"I come dis place for over one week now but still I no fit re-register my SIM card. Today, I come here around 5.00am but to my surprise people form queue here already" Dorcas talk BBC Pidgin.

"De queue long but de process be rough, we go waste de whole day for here and still no go fit register. Dem go now talk we say sake of network issues de process be slow" she add.

Protestors dey hope say govment once telecom providers loose profits over de boycott, dem go find better approach to de re-registration exercise.

What de protestors dey demand

Protestors dey request say de National Communication Authority (NCA) go withdraw de directive for mobile network customers to re-register dia SIM cards by 31st March, 2022 or loose dia numbers.

Dem also dey ask de NCA telecom providers to come up wit better plans for de re-registration exercise without de ongoing chaotic and inhumane process.

Dem also dey ask de NCA to direct mobile network operators to shun dey allow employees to use private phones of dia employees to collect biometric data of mobile phone users who wan re-register.