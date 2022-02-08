Chikaodi Okeke: ‘How my neighbour allegedly stab my wife to death’ - Kenneth Okeke

8 February 2022, 12:44 WAT New Informate 18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Kenneth Okeke Wetin we call dis foto, Di neighbour allegedly stab her for four places, one of which reach her heart wey make her bleed to death

Husband of Chikaodi Okeke, di woman wey her neighbour allegedly stab to death dey cry for justice for di death of im wife wey don leave am with five children.

Kenneth Okeke wey from Ozu-omuma village, Oru East local goment of Imo State tell BBC Pidgin say im no expect say di quarrel wey im wife bin get with one of dia neighbours go fit result in her death so.

How e happun

Okeke say for di morning of Saturday 29 January 2022 im wife, 39 year old Chikaodi Okeke bin get small quarrel with one of dia neighbours, Mariam Adamu wey dey live di same compound with dem for No. 24 Chief Aleruchi Street, Rumuigbo Obio Akpor LGA of Rivers State, southern Nigeria.

"Dem live upstairs while we dey live downstairs. Her husband come meet me to settle say make I forget about di quarrel and I agree, go work. Later for afternoon time, dis Mariam with two of her colleagues for di yard, Miracle and Mummy Amanda gang up come start di matter afresh with my wife. Along di line, dis come result to fight between my wife and dem and pipo separate dem.

When I return for evening, di husband of Mariam come plead with me to leave di matter say on Sunday we go invite di landlord and settle di matter."

Kenneth Okeke say on Sunday 30 January 2022, after im wife finish cooking, she waka down dia street to go buy sachet water and mineral wey dem go take chop di food, naim dia neighbour, Mariam Adamu allegedly lay ambush for her along di Street near di store she go buy di tins, come pour her grinded pepper for body.

"She pour di grinded pepper on her for her eyes, nose evri wia. My wife fall down, den she remove dagger begin stab my wife up to four places come runaway.

Pipo for di Street see wetin happen come rush my wife for taxi go UPTH (University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital) but on di way, she die.'' e tok.

''Me I just escort visitor wey come visit us so I no bin dey around. As I come back naim pipo tell me say see wetin happen to your wife not up to 20 minutes. Na so I rush go UPTH go see say my wife don die. From dia to police to report and then to mortuary. Police deposit her for Military mortuary."

Wia dis foto come from, Kenneth Okeke Wetin we call dis foto, Late Chikaodi Okeke wey her neighbor allegedly stab to death

Oga Okeke say Mariam Adamu allegedly stab im wife for four places wey make im wife begin vomit blood until she die.

"She stab her for her hand, her breast and chest. Di stab for her breast naim touch her for heart wey make she begin vomit blood, dey bleed for mouth."

Kenneth Okeke add say two days after, police trace di suspect, Mariam Adamu to Auchi for Edo State, wia she run go and arrest her bring her back to Port Harcourt. E say dem also arrest di oda two ladies wey bin quarrel with im wife and now di case dey di State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department SCIID Port Harcourt.

Wetin police tok

Di acting tok tok pesin for Rivers State Police Command, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko confam to BBC Pidgin say dem don arrest three women wey dey suspected for di killing.

According to her di suspects dey di state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID)as dem dey investigate.She say dem go charge di matter go court afta dem don conclude dia investigation.

Cases of gender-based killings for Nigeria

For 1st of January, 2022 Police for Plateau state find deadi-bodi of one 300 level female student of di University of Jos, Jennifer Anthony for one Guest House opposite Pama Motors Along Zaria road.

Plateau state Police Command arrest and parade one 20-year-old man Moses Oko, for di suspected murder of Jennifer.

Di police tok-tok pesin, Ubah Ogaba say di police launch aggressive manhunt and trail di suspect to Benue state wia dem arrest am.

For 20th October, 2021 police for Benue state find deadi bodi of one online seller Joy Onoh for ground around Federal Housing for North Bank area of Makurdi, afta she leave house to go deliver six turtleneck shirts to one customer for di area.