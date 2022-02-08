Timothy Adegoke: Abuja court strike out di murder case of OAU student wey involve Osun hotel owner, others

High Court for Abuja don strike out di murder case of Timothy Adegoke after prosecuting counsel, Ochogwu Ogbe, request for am.

For one court document wey BBC Pidgin take eyes see, di court tok say dem strike out di case sake of further investigation.

Adegoke bin lodge for Hilton Hotel and Resorts for Ile Ife before e miss and authorities later find im deadi bodi.

Pipo wey bin dey face di court sake of di murder case include di owner of di hotel, Dr Rahman Adedoyin.

Dem still dey find three pipo wey also suppose face di court.

"Take notice say di complainant discontinue all di proceeding wey dey dis case against di above named defendant for further investigation," di court document tok.

'Make dem face trial for Osun State instead of Abuja'

Inside one letter wey Femi Falana wey be Adegoke family lawyer bin direct to di inspector-general of police, e ask di police chief to ensure say dem try di suspects for Osun State instead of Abuja.

Di letter wey carry 4th of February as di date tok say make di IGP ensure say di attorney-general of Osun State get di case file so im go fit study am and file relevant charges against di suspects for di state high court.

"After you don demonstrate professionalism and courage wey no dey common as you handle di investigation of di case, we get confidence say you no go hesitate to grant our request in di interest of justice.

"If you no do wetin we request, we no go hesitate to take legal action wey go compel you to ensure say criminal proceedings dey instituted as e dey written for Criminal Code (34) Laws of Osun State," Falana tok for inside di letter.

Who be Timothy Adegoke and wetin happun to am

Before im death, Timothy Adegoke na postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

Di 37-year-old man wey dey live for Abuja bin travel to Ile Ife on November 5, 2021, to write one examination for di school distance learning centre for Moro, Osun State.

Adegoke family declare am missing afta dem no fit reach am and e no show up for di exam wey e go write for di school.

Police find Adegoke deadi bodi about one week afta dem declare say di man dey miss. Dem arrest di owner of di hotel and seven odas.