Brit Awards 2022: See how celebrities turn heads wit dia outfit for 2022 Brits Award red carpet

Celebrities turn heads for di red carpet of di Brit Awards ceremony wey happun for di O2 Arena , London on Tuesday night.

Di 2022 Brits na awards ceremony wey dem organise to recognise di most talented artists for UK and to celebrate achievement within di music industry.

Plenti artiste show for di red carpet as many of dem wear cut-out-black dress, or at least a version of am.

Packed award ceremonies dey mostly feel like novelty, and di chance to dress up na also opportunity for celebs to be daringly on-trend,

Dem wear wetin Vogue call an "undeniably sexy aesthetic".

See how dem glam-up:

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Maya Jama' outfit remind us of Cher's famous Oscars outfit of 1986. Di presenter dey welcome award nominees during di red carpet show.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

How Singer, dancer and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts show for red carpet of di Brit's.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Singer Anne-Marie look fierce inside di cut-away top she wear under her tailored jacket.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Actress Jaime Winstone accessorise her outfit wit colourful ostrich feathers and also she wear matching eye make up.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Singer Lola Young for di red carpet.

Wia dis foto come from, Rex Features

Adele also dey fully in black, but she go for a classic, old-school glamour look wit nude nails and her hair sweep off ontop her shoulders.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Oti Mabuse dey shine in gold, wit her dress dey feature frills and tiny straps.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Ed Sheeran give us one huge pop of bright blue colour as im wear velvet suit.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Joy Crookes wear one delicately stitched matching hood wit her ornate gold outfit.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker also show face for ed carpet in orange and white.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Little Simz bin go for a cool but casual look, wit chunky-soled shoes plus red sunglasses.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Trigger Point and Line of Duty star Vicky McClure wear one striking grey corset-style top wey she wear wit trousers.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Eurovision winners Maneskin - pronounced Mon-e-skin - wear a candy-colour mix of latex, frills and ruffles.

See full list of winners and nominees.

Album of the year

Adele - 30

Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran - =

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best group

Wolf Alice

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Song of the Year

Adele - Easy On Me

A1 & J1 - Latest Trends

Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy - Clash

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed

KSI - Holiday

Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman

Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body

Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love

Best new artist

Little Simz

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Self Esteem

Best international artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Silk Sonic

Abba

BTS

Maneskin

War On Drugs

Best international song

Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U

ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu - Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone

Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

Polo G - Rapstar

Tiesto - The Business

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

Brits Rising Star

Holly Humberstone

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Best dance

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best rock/alternative

Sam Fender

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best pop/R&B

Dua Lipa

Adele

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap

Dave

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Ghetts

Little Simz

Producer of the year

Inflo

Songwriter of the year