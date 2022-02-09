Brit Awards 2022: See how celebrities turn heads wit dia outfit for 2022 Brits Award red carpet
- By Helen Bushby
- BBC Culture reporter
Celebrities turn heads for di red carpet of di Brit Awards ceremony wey happun for di O2 Arena , London on Tuesday night.
Di 2022 Brits na awards ceremony wey dem organise to recognise di most talented artists for UK and to celebrate achievement within di music industry.
Plenti artiste show for di red carpet as many of dem wear cut-out-black dress, or at least a version of am.
Packed award ceremonies dey mostly feel like novelty, and di chance to dress up na also opportunity for celebs to be daringly on-trend,
Dem wear wetin Vogue call an "undeniably sexy aesthetic".
See how dem glam-up:
Maya Jama' outfit remind us of Cher's famous Oscars outfit of 1986. Di presenter dey welcome award nominees during di red carpet show.
How Singer, dancer and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts show for red carpet of di Brit's.
Singer Anne-Marie look fierce inside di cut-away top she wear under her tailored jacket.
Actress Jaime Winstone accessorise her outfit wit colourful ostrich feathers and also she wear matching eye make up.
Singer Lola Young for di red carpet.
Adele also dey fully in black, but she go for a classic, old-school glamour look wit nude nails and her hair sweep off ontop her shoulders.
Oti Mabuse dey shine in gold, wit her dress dey feature frills and tiny straps.
Ed Sheeran give us one huge pop of bright blue colour as im wear velvet suit.
Joy Crookes wear one delicately stitched matching hood wit her ornate gold outfit.
Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker also show face for ed carpet in orange and white.
Little Simz bin go for a cool but casual look, wit chunky-soled shoes plus red sunglasses.
Trigger Point and Line of Duty star Vicky McClure wear one striking grey corset-style top wey she wear wit trousers.
Eurovision winners Maneskin - pronounced Mon-e-skin - wear a candy-colour mix of latex, frills and ruffles.
See full list of winners and nominees.
Album of the year
Adele - 30
Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran - =
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the Year
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Best group
Wolf Alice
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Song of the Year
Adele - Easy On Me
A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
Central Cee - Obsessed With You
Dave ft Stormzy - Clash
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
Glass Animals - Heat Waves
Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed
KSI - Holiday
Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman
Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
Best new artist
Little Simz
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Self Esteem
Best international artist
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best international group
Silk Sonic
Abba
BTS
Maneskin
War On Drugs
Best international song
Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U
ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu - Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone
Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
Polo G - Rapstar
Tiesto - The Business
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Brits Rising Star
Holly Humberstone
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Best dance
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Best rock/alternative
Sam Fender
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best pop/R&B
Dua Lipa
Adele
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap
Dave
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Ghetts
Little Simz
Producer of the year
Inflo
Songwriter of the year
Ed Sheeran