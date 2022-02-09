Appiaste Explosion: Govment fine company wey cause dynamite explosion for Ghana $6 million dollars

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Many houses destroy for di blast

Company wey dey behind de transportation of dynamites wey result in massive explosion for Appiaste dey face $6 million dollar fine.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor slap de fine on de company after three member committee investigation reveal say Maxam Ghana Limited breach regulatory processes.

De committee find regulatory breaches in de manufacture, storage den transportation of explosives for mining den other civil works.

Inside press statement wey dem release, govment fine dem $1 million and another $5 million dollars which dem go pay within 18 months grace period.

Wia dis foto come from, Ernest Lartey

How Appiatse explosion happen

Preliminary investigations by Ghana police service be say de accident happen after collision between mining truck den motorcycle.

Dem explain say a third vehicle den high tension pole wey burn also contribute to de damages wey happen last month.

Inside videos wey circulate for social media, you go see as one one truck dey burn in de middle of de road wey people dey video de incident dey walk towards am.

While dem dey approach de burning truck, de tin just explode with a loud bang.

Authority say dem rescue most of di victims and dem go on admission for different hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.

Govment later open investigations into de accident wey authorities say claim 14 lives.

Further investigations reveal say third vehicle wey catch fire also affect electricity transformer wey intensify de impact of de explosion.

National Disaster Management Organiser (NADMO) say de accident displace over 900 people from de area.

President Nana Akufo-Addo say dem no go spare any effort to ensure di rapid return of normalcy for di residents of Apiate.