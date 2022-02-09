Oxlade 'sex tape': Why Nigerian singer Oxlade alleged 'sex tape' dey cause so much tok-tok for Nigeria social media space

Nigerian singer, Oxlade become number one trend for social media space on Wednesday afta one video show for social media wey pipo tag 'Oxlade sex vdeo'.

Di video wey don since go viral don cause pipo to tok.

Although di hit-maker neva comment on di alleged sex video, many of im fans don sharperly enta social media to hail am.

However, some pipo don criticise pipo wey dey hail Oxlade 'sex tape'. Dem question why dem no keep di same energy when fellow singer, Tiwa Savage sex video leak some months ago.

"Oxlade sex tape leak and everybody dey praise im stroke game, wia di energy dey wen it was Tiwa?", one Twitter user ask.

Singer Tiwa Savage bin comot to tok say pesin dey try blackmail her wit her short sex clip.

She share dis tori for one radio show - The Angie Martinez show - for New York Power 105.1 fm on 8 October.

"I no go call am sex tape, but na video of me wit di pesin wey I dey see (date) right now", na so she tok

Tiwa say dem share di video wit her wey show her wit di bobo wey she dey currently date and she say di pesin wey get di video come dey blackmail her and dey ask for money.

Di alleged video later surface for social media wey make many of her fans para.

Dis one don make pipo raise questions about gender disparity and why pipo no criticise Oxlade as dem do Tiwa

See wetin pipo tok:

Wetin to know about Oxlade

Im real na Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman

Di Nigerian singer and songwriter become popular afta di release of im song "Away", wey appear on Rolling Stone 50 best songs of 2020.

Di song also make am gbab Headies nomination for year 2020 next rated award.

For one interview wey im get wit BBC Pidgin, Oxlade say im start im singing career for inside church.

Im reveal say na im grandparents raise am as im lose im mama at di age of three .

E also tok say im drop out of school for im final year based on reasons wey im no dey like tok about but e dey life threatening.

"E be like blessing in disguise. As I bin comot school, e give me chance to focus on my career and my music."

Since im career blow for 2020, Di singer don drop many oda hit songs like 'Oxygen',

Im dream na to become one of di biggest Afrobeat export from Africa.

Oxlade no be di only first and only Nigerian celeb wey don get 'Sex video' gbege

See oda celebrities wey don enta sex video gbege

Salawa Abeni

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@officialsalawaabeni

For April 2020, Nigerian waka singer, Salawa Abeni bin burst pipo head afta she say pesin bin dey blackmail am say dem go post her naked pictures if she no give them money.

For di Instagram post she reveal say she bin either dey for hospital or with her partner when dem take di pictures but tok say she no go let anyone bully her as she post di pictures herself.

Later police come arrest di alleged blackmailer wey bin dey di age of 19.

Small Doctor

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@smalldoctor

For 2017, video comot of di Mosquito Killer singer dey masturbate for inside Snapchat.

Tori pipo tok say im later comot to reveal say na hack dem hack im phone post am.

Tacha

Wia dis foto come from, @Symply_Tacha/Twitter

One of di most controversial Big Brother Naija reality TV show housemates, Tacha bin receive blackmail for 2020 for nude pictures wey she say bin dey edited.

She come on Twitter to post di email wey she bin get.

Toke Makinwa

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Toke Makinwa

For April 2020, media personality Toke Makinwa bin face blackmail by pipo wey tok say dem go post her nudes except she pay dem.

For Instagram post wey she later comot, she post di picture and tok say di one wey dem bin dey blackmail her with dey photo shopped.

Shatta Wale

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/ Shatta Wale

For 2018, video bin comot for di Ghana Dancehall artiste snapchat wey apparently show one woman dey give am blowjob.

E later post video on top im same snapchat wia e confam di video wen e ask weda dem neva see pesin dey collect head before.