Zamfara Attack: 'I no know wetin happun to my five children'

59 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Abdul Balarabe

One mother for Hayin Dan Maciji village for Zamfara state wey dey northern Nigeria tell BBC say she still dey try locate her five children after bandits attack dia village on Tuesday.

E still neva dey clear di number of pipo wey die from di attacks as goment neva release figures but eyewitnesses say wetin dem take dia eyes see dey very bad.

Di mother of five wey dey Kwatarkwashi town at dis time say na whereabout of her five children dey disturb her.

“I just dey here for body but my mind dey our village because I no know wetin happun to my five children.” Di mother wey dey back new born baby tell BBC.

“Me and some women run we come trek for over 20km to reach Kwatarkwashi town, dem kill plenty pipo for our village, we dey difficult situation now.” Di woman wey yan.

Anoda survivor of di Tuesday attack say he like many odas no know wia dia pipo dey and explain how di attack start.

Wia dis foto come from, Abdul Balarabe

“We dey inside mosque dey pray evening prayers when dem come and dem carry plenty weapons, dem open fire on arrival and get many dia anybody wey survive just dey lucky.”

“At di moment pipo no know wia dia loved ones dey, because everybody just scatter after dem begin fire.”

Anoda Zamfara village Daraga witness attack on Monday and di pipo say di bandits no even allow dem carry di corpses of dia loved ones to bury.

Eyewitness wey speak to BBC say na 8 of im friends dem kill and dem dey wait to get dia bodies to bury.

“Dem kill my brother and my oga for shop and also 8 of my friends at di moment we dey even try to get dia bodies to bury but dem no allow us.”

Despite military operations wey dey happun for Zamfara state, attack like dis one still dey happun regularly wey show say work still plenty before dis wahala go end.

Another attack for neighbouring Katsina

Like dia neighbours Zamfara, Katsina state wey be home state of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for years now too dey suffer from insecurity.

On Tuesday attack happun for Guga village wey dey under Bakori local goment and despite di high number wey eyewitnesses give, Police or goment neva confam figures of pipo wey die but fotos wey circulate on social media also show huge destruction wey happun.

Pipo wey dey stay di area say di losses wey dem suffer plenty and dey beg goment to come to dia aid so dat dem fit live in peace for dia village.

Anoda thing wey pain pipo of Guga village na say dia chief is still nowhere to be found as di bandits carry am go according to di residents.

Mallam Mahadi na resident of Guga and e tell BBC say as of Tuesday dem don bury 12 pipo from di attacks.

“Di total number wey die fit reach 50 but at di moment na dis ones we see.” Mahadi yan after di burial.

When dis problems go end?

Pipo not only in di affected areas but across di kontri dey wait for day wey peace go reign for northern Nigeria.

Di decade long problem don cause serious wahala from closure of schools due to kidnappings to crumbling of ecomonic activities in many areas.

Sani Shehu na social commentator and e tell BBC News Pidgin say federal goment must up dia game for dis problem to end.