Tembisa hospital: How South African police officer allegedly shoot dead im partner wey be nurse for her work place

Authorities don temporarily shut down one hospital for South Africa afta one deadly shooting.

Gauteng health authorities say one policeman allegedly shoot im partner wey be nurse for Tembisa Hospital for Guateng province on Wednesday morning.

According to di statement, di officer, bin drive enta di facility inside official vehicle, then turn di gun on imself and im dey critical condition.

Di incident don leave patients and staff in shock, di Gauteng Department of Health tok for inside statement.

Dem close di hospital until further notice to allow di police to do dia work and to allow for counselling of patients and staff, di statement add am.

How di incident happun

Tembisa Hospital say na around 08:00 on Wednesday , di 30 year old police officer enta di hospital driving a state motor wit blue lights on.

E park for di Accident and Emergency Department parking lot.

Di man later call im 30 year old partner wey dey on duty at dat time to come di parking lot.

"As she arrive di place, di officer open fire on fi enrolled Nursing assistant and turn di gun on imsef", di hospital tok.

Unfortunately, di nurse die on di scene of di accident while di police officer currently dey critical condition.

Wetin police tok

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili wey visit di hospital say di officer dey in acritical condition for di Milpark hospital wia im dey receive medical attention.

Sake of dis, Tembisa hospital say dem close down temporarily to allow police do dia work.

Police say dem don launch investigate wey go reveal di motive behind di incident.

Di investigation go also let us know di history of domestic violence between im and di partner

Dis no be di first time wey cases of gender based violence against women go come up for South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa bin don tok say dem need urgent action to tackle gender-based violence for di kontri.

E tok am for one emergency sitting of parliament wey hold for 2019 , Oga Ramaphosa say di figures for violence against women and children dey similar to those of a kontri wey dey at war.

Report show say dem men kill about 2,700 women and 1,000 children for 2018 and at least 100 cases of rapes bin dey reported every day.