Senegal reward each football team members $87,000 and plot of land

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Senegal squad lift Aliou Cissé go up afta dem win di Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal president, Macky Sall don reward each member of di national football team with cash prizes and plots of land afta dia win for di Africa Cup of Nations.

Each team member receive more than $87,000 (£64,000) and plots of land for di capital, Dakar, and for di neighbouring Diamniadio city during one ceremony for di presidential palace.

For one ceremony wey dem do for di presidential palace inside di capital Dakar, President Macky Sall also appoint team to di Senegal ogbonge Order of di Lion.

Fans gada during di ceremony to cheer and clap for national football team members outside di gates.

"By your vital force and your creative genius, you don reverse di course of history," president Macky Sall tok.

"We dream of di cup, you built dis dream and you make am come true," e add.

Earlier, di president don first thank di team for reaching di "summit of Africa" and for bringing "pride and honour wey mark great pipo".

E also praise di team coach, Aliou Cissé.

Wia dis foto come from, Senegal Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Senegal president praise di national football coach, Aliou Cissé

Senegal defeat Egypt 4-2 for penalty shoot-out on Sunday, 6th February during di final of di Africa Cup of Nations for Cameroon.

Dis victory make Senegal to become di tournament champions for di first time in dia history afta over fifty years of bringing teams to di tournament.

Di win also lead to serious jubilation across Dakar, Senegal capital as hundreds of thousands o fans enta streets to celebrate.

Senegal football team later receive hero welcome as dem return home afta winning.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Senegal declare February 7th 2022 a national public holiday to celebrate dia first ever victory for di Africa Cup of Nations

Then on Monday, 7th February 2022, di goment of Senegal declare di day as public holiday to celebrate di victory.