Ritual killing: National Assembly tell Nigeria goment to declare emergency on trend

Nigeria House of representatives don tell federal goment to declare national emergency on top ritual killings for di kontri.

Di directive to di federal goment follow resolution of di national assembly during dia sitting on Wednesday.

Dem reach di resolution afta one Lawmaker, Toby Okechukwu present motion "on need to stop di rising trend of ritual killings for Nigeria."

Okechukwu wey be di deputy minority leader for di House say di problem of ritual killing don take very dangerous dimension.

Di motion by Okechuwu dey come at a time wen Nigeria don record cases wey get to do wit alleged ritual killing.

Okechukwu Toby say according to di Red Cross Society na "10,480 pesin miss for 2017" for Nigeria.

E make reference to some victim of suspected ritual killing for Nigeria including di case of Sofiat Kehinde for Ogun state and Iniobong Umoren for Akwa Ibom wey di Lawmaker say dey prominent because pipo catch dia alleged killers.

But di house debate di matter well-well before dem decide to tell federal goment to declare emergency for ritual killing for di kontri.

Di House say na di responsibility of everybody to stop di trend.

However some of di resolution of di House include;

Make di Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali take step to increase surveillance and intelligence gathering to arrest and prosecuting di pipo wey dey involve for killings.

Make di National Orientation Agency, parents, heads of schools, religious leaders and the media start campaign to change di negative tori for di society.

Say fake pastors, imams, herbalists and native doctors follow for di problem.

Make di National Film and Video Censors Board increase dia regulation of di Nigeria movie industry.

Wetin be ritual killing

Some fetish materials wey police recover

Official statistics for Nigeria indicate say cases of ritual killing don increase in number of missing pesins all over di kontri in recent times.

Police dey find some, while for odas dia search go don dey late.

Speculation dey say majority of pipo wey disappear without trace often be victims of ritual killings - wia suspects go abduct victims to collect dia body parts for rituals to make money, charms or even portions.

Oftentimes, dis parts dey dey required by herbalists to make sacrifices wey go give dem power, wealth or even cure illness.

But e no dey easy to prove say such sacrifices fit give pesin money or protection.

Police and oda fraud agencies like Nigeria Economic and Financial Crimes Commission don increase dia work to go afta pipo, mostly young boys wey dey into di activity.

Wetin fit lead to ritual killing?

Police believe say di main cause of dis trend na poor parenting system and hunger for quick money.

Tok-tok pesin for di Delta State Police Command, Dafe Bright, tell BBC Pidgin say surprisingly some parents dey encourage dia pikin to go learn internet fraud.

"Na sake of failed parenting system. Some parents look for money to sponsor dia pikin to learn internet fraud, na wetin dey go on for our society today.

"Number one cause of dis fast rising trend na poor parenting, den di need to make quick money.

Youths no wan go school again, and di one wey dey go school prefer to use dia money to buy result.