‘De criminalization of free speech and journalism be dangerous for Ghana’ - John Mahama bore Prez Akufo-Addo

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, John Dramani Mahama/Facebook

Former Prez John Mahama write open letter to sitting Ghana Prez, Nana Akufo-Addo over de growing criminalization of speech and journalism.

He address de open letter to de sitting Ghanaian leader after police arrest radio presenter Thursday night after en live radio talk show.

According to de Accra Regional Police Command, dem arrest Bobie Ansah over de alleged publication of false news den offensive conduct.

Wia dis foto come from, John Dramani Mahama/Facebook

What John Mahama talk inside open letter

John Mahama inside dis letter mention say "several disturbing incidents of harassment of journalists in line of duty happen, we witness media establishments wey dem close down on your instructions."

"President Akufo-Addo, you no fit continue to oppress de people, criminalize speech de matter be civil if you dey feel offended" he add.

Four arrests within two weeks over free speech

De former President of Ghana, John Mahama add details of how within two weeks, four people suffer police action over free speech.

He point out how dem drag Radio and TV presenter Captain Smart from court although he get bail, wey dem carry am go detention.

Another radio presenter, Oheneba Boamah Bennie also dey jail over statements he allegedly make.

John Mahama add another incidence, he talk say "dem arrest civil society activist, detain am, despite securing bail dem detain am again for making statements against you, President Akufo-Addo."

Again, he write say last week, police officers brutalize another radio presenter for Takoradi.

Such lawless attacks he reveal dey become common in wana country.

Ghana democracy in danger

Me Mahama say dis recent developments be dangerous for de democratic gains wey Ghana make.

"Dis be dangerous blueprint wey you dey fashion out, we no for encourage dis" he add.