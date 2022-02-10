Ajibola Heritage Ayomikun: Wetin we know about di death of OAU female student wey fall inside soak away

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ajibola Heritage Ayomikun

One student of di Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife don die afta she fall inside soakaway

Di part two student of di Department of Linguistics and African Languages, Miss Ajibola Heritage Ayomikun, die afta she fall inside one of di soakaway for one of di private hostels for di Students Village.

Di Public Relations Officer of di University, Abiodun Olarewaju wey confam di tori say di University Management dey saddened by di unfortunate incidence.

Tori be say wen di incident happun, di school say dem immediately mobilise di fire men fromdi University, Osun State and the OAU teaching hospital wey quickly get her out of di soak away.

Na immediately dem carry am go di OAU Teaching Hospitals Complex wia dem comfam her dead, di school tok.

Di Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, who lead im management team to di scene, sympathise wit di students and commiserate wit di parents of di deceased.

Professor Ogunbodede, wey describe di incidence as tragic and unacceptable say dem don launch investigate critically wetin lead to di student death and give appropriate sanction to di pesins wey dey involved or anybody dem find culpable.

Di Vice Chancellor, also don appeal to di students to remain calm and law abiding as di police, don also launch investigate di mata.