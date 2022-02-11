US Man kill imsef afta e accidentally shoot im brother wen e dey load gun to shoot bear

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One US man take im own life afta e accidentally shoot im brother wen e dey load gun to fire at a bear on dia property, police tok.

Di man bin call 911 to report di tragedy, but turn di gun on imself before police arrive.

Di incident happun on Tuesday morning for di community of Sunny Valley for rural Josephine County, just north of di border wit California.

Authority neva fit identify any of di two men wey dey involved.

Na about 25,000 black bears dey live for Oregon and dem dey advice homeowners to avoid confrontations wit dem.

According to di Josephine County Sheriff Office, wen di man call 911, e say im bin dey load im weapon wit di intention of shooting at di bear.

Wen police reach im house, dem find both men dead, each of dem get one single gunshot wound.

Di currently under investigation by di sheriff office and Oregon state police.

Dem go later forward dia findings to di state medical examiner office.

Rising gun ownership for di US don come wit higher rates of death and injury wey accidental discharge cause.