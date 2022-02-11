Kwabena Bobie Ansah: Ghana police talk why dem arrest Accra FM journalist after live radio show

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bobie Ansah/Facebook

Police for Ghana arrest journalist den radio presenter, Kwabena Bobie Ansah after en political talk show last night.

Inside short statement en media house share on social media, Accra FM talk say "persons wey dem believe be National Security members arrest am."

No security unit for Ghana admit say dem pick up Mr Ansah since de arrest around 10pm.

Why Police arrest Accra FM journalist

Accra Regional Police Command say den arrest Kwabena Bobie Ansah in connection with de alleged publication of false news den offensive conduct.

"En arrest become necessary after he turn down plenty invitations from de Police to him den others involved in de case to assist wit investigations" police statement talk.

Dem assure de public say dem go give full statement on de matter in due course.

Eyewitness account

Media colleague of de de journalist say dem no really know where de security operatives carry am go.

Colleague of de journalist, Odansini Odilia talk say "I see one black car drive past. A second car, ash colour stop by wey dem look at me suspiciously."

"De last car be de one we meet for de gate. That be when me den passers by wonder why de cars dey move around like that before we realize say dem arrest am" she add.

De arrest of Bobie Ansah be de latest in series of arrests on media persons which dey generate debate among Ghanaians.

Earlier in de year, Police arrest Onua FM presenter, Captain Smart, put am before court on extortion charges.