Oluwo of Iwo react to letter wey say e ask Osun goment to sponsor im wedding wit 20 million Naira

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Oluwo of Iwo

Di Oluwo of Iwo for Osun state, Southwest Nigeria don deny say im send invitation to di State goment to support am wit 20 million naira for wedding.

Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale tok for interview wit BBC say na fake letter pipo dey circulate for social media.

Di letter bin go viral on social media wey show 'Notification of wedding and request for financial support.

Wia dis foto come from, Oluwo letter

Wetin dey inside di letter?

For di letter wey im don deny say na im sign, dem write say @I get di instruction of im imperial Majesty Oba (DR.) Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akandbi, Di Oluwo of Iwo to notify you of di Oluwo decision to marry a princess from Kano Emirate.

Di letter mention say di princess na precisely from di Ado Bayero dynasty.

"I wish to remind your Excellency say dis kain royal wedding withing two notable traditional institutions for Nigeria go need huge expenses.

"E go need support of di state goment financially even wit logistics.

Di letter say di estimated amount for di event dey above 20 million Naira.

"Im excellency , Oba Akanbi go rely on una for necessary consideration and approval on dis request", di letter read.

But Oluwo don deny say im write dis kain letter to Osun state goment.

Butt BBC ask if true-true Oluwo wan do wedding

Na true say im wan marry?

Oluwo Iwo of iwo say true-true im wan do wedding.

E no confam if na Princess from Ado Bayero dynasty but e say na from Kano im wan marry.

E neva tok di date of di wedding ceremony give BBC, but e say dem go make am public wen di time reach.

Oluwo and im former wife, Queen Chanel Chin bin part ways for December 2019.

Wetin to sabi about di Oluwo of Iwoland

Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Ilufemiloye Telu 1 na di 16th pesin to become di Oluwo of Iwoland

Dem born am on 21 June, 1967 to di family of late Prince Kola Akanbi of Molasan Compound, Gbaase Ruling House, Iwo, Osun State for South West Nigeria.

Oba Abdulrasheed become di Oluwo of Iwo for November 2015 wen im be 48 years.

Since im become King, plenti controversies don surround am

Popularly for Yorubaland, na Kings dey wear crown but Oba Abdulrasheed allow im former wife, Queen Chanel Chin to wear crown like King.

Plenti pipo criticise am say e no dey right for Queen to dey wear am but im tell tori pipo say di pipo wey dey bad mouth am no sabi culture.

"Di first queen of Oduduwa (first Yoruba king), Olokun dey wear crown. Any king from di lineage of Oduduwa suppose allow im Queen to wear crown," im tok.

For December 2019, Oba Akanbi release press statement to inform pipo say im don divorce im wife.