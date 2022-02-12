Building collapse Yaba Lagos: Pipo trap under di remains as authorities dey try to rescue dem
Lagos state police tok-tok pesin Adekunle Ajisebutu don confam say one building don collapse for Yaba area of Lagos, Nigeria.
According to tori, na three storey building wey bin dey under construction.
Eye witnesses say pipo dey trapped inside di building.
Police say dem don deploy dia men to go chook eye for di mata.
Authorities of di Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lasema dey carry out rescue operation.
We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.