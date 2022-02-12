Building collapse Yaba Lagos: Pipo trap under di remains as authorities dey try to rescue dem

12 February 2022, 18:02 WAT New Informate 59 minutes wey don pass

Lagos state police tok-tok pesin Adekunle Ajisebutu don confam say one building don collapse for Yaba area of Lagos, Nigeria.

According to tori, na three storey building wey bin dey under construction.

Eye witnesses say pipo dey trapped inside di building.

Police say dem don deploy dia men to go chook eye for di mata.

Authorities of di Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lasema dey carry out rescue operation.