Executive Order 10: Wetin be Buhari’s Executive Order 10 wey Supreme court say dey unlawful?

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER/@BASHIRAHMAAD

Di Supreme Court judgment don troway Presidential Executive Order No. 00-10 of 2020 wey bin direct the Accountant-General of di Federation to comot moni from state allawee to fund state judiciaries.

Di supreme court judges unanimously on Friday agree say di presidential executive order dey unconstitutional.

Di Attorneys-General of di 36 states of di federation bin file suit for Supreme Court to challenge di legality of di Presidential Executive Order 10 issued last year by goment to tackle di issue of financial autonomy of state judiciaries and legislatures.

Dem say di executive na clear violation of sections 6 and 8(3) of di 1999 Constitution, wey make am di responsibility of di Federal Government to fund di state high courts, Sharia Court of Appeal and the Customary Court of Appeal, for all di state.

And Six supreme court judges back dia prayers and say tru-true- di federal goment no get power to give dat kain order.

Di state goment also cry give court say dem don dey fund di capital project of di state courts dem since 2009 and dem want di federal goment to pay dem back all dia moni

On top dis demand, Four of di Supreme court Judges say di federal goment no go pay any moni and dat di state goment go kontinu to fund state high courts, Sharia Court of Appeal and the Customary Court of Appeal.

Wetin dey di Executive order

Muhammadu Buhari bin sign di executive order for May 22 2020 to grant financial autonomy to di legislature and di judiciary for di 36 states of di federation.

Di order na to empower di accountant-general of di federation to deduct funds for the state legislature and the judiciary from the federation allocations to the states.

Di president wey bin break di news on Twitter den say im administration go kontinu to do everitin to strengthen di principles and practice of governance for di kontri.

Di president bin say im make di order base on di power vested on top am under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended).

By dis order, e mean say federal government allocations for di state and judiciary go now dey separated from source and no longer for di control of govnors.