Slyvester Oromoni father tell court say im bin first treat im pikin for house and not hospital

30 minutes wey don pass

Father of late Sylvester Oromoni Junior don tell court for Lagos state Nigeria say im bin treat im late pikin for house.Late Sylvester Oromoni junior papa tok as witness for di ongoing coroner inquest wey dey hapun to determine wetin cause di death of di 11 year-old student of Dowen College Lagos State.

For one cross examination by counsel wey represent one of di student wey dem allege say get hand for late Sylvester killing, Godwin Omoaka, di witness bin tell di coroner court say im bin treat im son for house afta di family doctor tell dem say space no dey for hospital.

"We bin take am to hospital and di doctor say no private ward and we take am back to di house. Later, we take am to St Leo Diagnosis for x-ray and scan.Wen di counsel ask am if e go surprise say no evidence say dem beat di deceased?

E ansa say e no go surprise, sake of say dat one go depend on wia dem beat. Late Slyvester papa also confam say e bin grant interviews to some media houses on top di mata and di judge bin allow make dem watch di video from all di interviews wey pass two hours.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Pidgin

Oga Oromoni also tell di court say from di clinic, e bin tell di pipo wey bin wan go bury di boy afta e pass on to bring am back."How dem bring di corpse back home. Dem bring am to di front of my gate and di police bin come, dem bin take some photograph of di deceased and video di body.."

Di cross examination bin continue on wetin di family doctor bin tell di court say e no find any evidence of blunt force trauma on di late 11-year-old boy.

Di witness bin respond say e go dey surprised, e add say e go also dey surprised say Doctor Aghogho tok say di late pikin die from injection of one toxic substance.

Dem bin also present one flash drive wey carry two audio files and videos wey capture Slyvester before im death.

For inside one of di audios, one school mate of late Sylvester Oromoni bin claim say three to five students bin attack am.

Oga Oromoni say e report di mata to Dowen College vice-principal and dem ask am to write statement .

To counter di claim, Godwin Omoaka call di court attention of di court to one disc wey contain four media interviews wey father of di deceased bin grant.

Di disc contain four press interview wit Arise TV two times, BBC Pidgin one time, and Punch Newspaper one time, wey dem play for court and all dey admitted as evidence inside di case.

Sake of di interviews, dem bin further question di father on di mata - di claim say three - five boys bin beat up Sylvester.

Di coroner Magistrate den adjourn di case for further hearing to February 15, 2022.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Pidgin

Sylverster Oromoni Corona Inquest so far

Di chief pathologist of Lagos state university teaching hospital wey bin lead di second autopsy on late Sylvester oromoni mata bin rule out chemical intoxication as di cause of death.

But for cross examination, e bin admit say dem no take one blackish substance wey dem find for di intestine of late Sylvester during di procedure to toxicology laboratory to test for poison as dem allege.

Na two autopsies wey dem conduct on di 11-year-old Sylvester Oromoni jnr wey die under one questionable circumstances for November 30 2021.

Di first procedure wey dem do for di central hospital Warri on 2 December bin conclude say di cause of death be chemical intoxication wey arise from acute lung injury.

But on 14, December Lasuth Chief Pathologist, Associate Professor Sunday Soyemi bin do anoda autopsy on di deceased before 14 witnesses.

Di expert witness bin tell di coroner wey siddon for Ikeja, Magistrate Mikhail kadiri say di primary cause of death be septicaemia, one serious bloodstream infection wey lobar pneumonia cause and infection of di muscles around di boy right ankle.

Di chief pathologist bin add for di 7, February sitting say di first autopsy bin no suppose conclude on chemical intoxication as cause of death sake of dem no open di decease oesophagus and trachea to make sure say e bin don swallow any substance wey fit injure am.

According to Professor Shoyemi wey be di director of public prosecution for di Lagos ministry of justice, Babajide Martins, di pathologist for Warri bin do "bad autopsy wey be di cause of di kasala wey surround di case."

But Senior Advocate of Nigeria wey represent di Oromoni family, Femi Falana bin object say make di witness no comment on document wey di state no tender before di court .

Counsel for di Nigerian Bar Association Beenard Onigah further question im failure to do toxicology test on di deceased, di witness bin add say e also still dey possible to do di test.

According to am, "in conducting di toxicology, I need to take di blood, fluid, di vitreous and send to di lab, di gastric content. All dis no dey available for di second autopsy."Di stomach bin dey opened by di first pathologist and dem no find noting. Di blood, urine don dey sucked out during embalming...," Professor Shoyemi tok.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Pidgin

How we reach here

Late last year, one video bin go round showing one school boy wey dey cry of pain. Di video be dat of one Dowen College, one boarding secondary school for Lekki area in Lagos.

Some days later, di boy, wey pipo later sabi as Sylvester Oromoni junior die, some days to im 12th birthday.

Dowen College student Sylvester Oromoni death video den make di hashtag #JusticeForSylvester dey trend.

Tori of di death of di boy for Dowen College, Lekki Lagos bin go worldwide.

Na one social media user @perrisonoronomi make di post about wetin hapun wey make di incident go viral.

"Dis na my cousin wey dem beat to death for one school wey cost over 1 million naira," di user post am for im twitter page wit foto of di deceased.