Abba Kyari: Afta NDLEA arrest wetin go happun next wit di suspended DCP case?

22 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria DCP Abba Kyari wey dem don suspend now get case to ansa wit di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA and di Nigerian Police.

Na on Monday, 14 February NDLEA tok for one press briefing say, di former Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) na member of one drug cartel wey dey operate di Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline.

Dem later confam say police arrest Kyari and four odas and hand over to dem.

Before den, Kyari bin also get case to ansa wit police as dem bin suspend am and dey probe im alleged involvement wit Hushpuppi aka Ramon Abbas, wey dey face accuse of fraud for di US.

Between di case wit Nigerian police, im mata wit America sake of Hushpuppi fraud case and di recent revelation from NDLEA say e get hand for illegal drug mata, di qjuestion wey pipo dey ask na wetin go hapun next.

Who be di oda suspects for di NDLEA case?

Na four oda officers police bin hand over to NDLEA togeda with Kyari.

ACP Sunday J Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu. As for ASP John Umoru, police say e dey on di run.

One interim investigation report wey police do, also link two international drug couriers wey dem sabi as Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus, both males, wey dem arrest for Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on di 19 of January, 2022 to di mata.

Dem bin land Nigeria airport from Addis Ababa ontop one Ethiopian Airlines flight ET917.

Di arrest bin lead to di recovery of one big quantity of sometin wey dey like powder, wey dem suspect say na cocaine from di two narcotic couriers.

According di report wey di crime unit release, findings of di in-house investigation wey di IGP order bin find reasonable grounds to suspect say di IRT officers wey dey in charge of di operation fit don get hand for some kind mago mago wey dey against dia ethical standards.

Di Police report bin add say di investigation also find say di international narcotics cartel wey get hand for di case get strong ties wit some NDLEA officers for di Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu wey dey dia pay roll.

Di two suspect drug couriers, Chibunna and Emeka bin confam say how dem dey operate be say di transnational drug barons go plan wit di NDLEA officers wey dey duty and send dem dia pre-boarding fotos so dem go fit identify, and clear dem without any wahala, and dem go fit pass airport wit di narcotics wey dem traffic.

Wia dis foto come from, Abba Kyari

Wetin NDLEA tok?

NDLEA say dem no get reason to shield anybody wey get hand for di drug trafficking mata.

For one statement wey di agency tok-tok pesin Femi Babafemi sign, dem say na based on evidence dem dey do dia work.

Dem say na di police IRT team wey Abba Kyari dey head, na dem di cartel dey contact for business. Dem also say dem no fit dey intimidated sake of one wrong informate wey dey public.

Dem say one of di video recording of Abba Kyari and one ASP James bawa wey police follow arrest show how di IRT ring dey operate.

Dem explain how di ASP James Bawa bin write statement for di police report say one informant IK bin call am from Brazil say dem get one drug courier wey dey come from Ethiopia and go land for Enugu airport.

Dem also refer to anoda record wey dey dia hand of how Abba Kyari bin tell one of NDLEA under cover officer say im boys dey greedy and say dem sabi how di ring dey work wella

Wia dis foto come from, Hushpupi Instagram

Wetin di law tok about Abba Kyari mata - US go fit extradite am?

BBC Pidgin follow ogbonge Lawyer Liborous Oshoma tok about wetin be di stand of di law about weda Nigeria fit extradite Abba Kyari go di US now wey im don enter anoda gbege of drug trafficking.

Oga Libourous respond say Nigeria law dey clear about dis kind mata.

E say "according to section 11 of di extradition act of 2004 anybody wey dey face trial or dey serve jail term for Nigeria no fit dey extradited to anoda kontri, except agreement dey between di president and di kontri wey dey request di extradition of di pesin to come face anoda trial. Di kontri must be member of common wealth kontries and di pesin must don already dey sentenced."

FBI don only declare Abba Kyari wanted, dem never issue any extradition request before any federal high court in Nigeria.

Oshoma add say, "drug trafficking na serious offence or Nigeria and dis drug wey dem dey tok about no even originate for Nigeria, e bin connect from Brazil to Ethiopia before e enta Nigeria so e mean say e fit involve oda common wealth kontries so make we wait see wetin go come out of am", e add.

Wia dis foto come from, Abba Kyari/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Deputy police commissioner Abba Kyari bin say im 'hands dey clean' ontop di Hushpuppi mata.

Abba Kyari achievements for police

One of di operations wey make 46-year-old DCP Abba Kyari wey hail from Borno state for northeast Nigeria blow, na wen im lead di arrest of one notorious armed robber wey dem dey call 'Ndagi' a.k.a Spirit.

Spirit bin colobi Numan, di number three biggest town for Adamawa state northeast Nigeria.

For 2005, im join di Mobile Police Force and for 2010 dem post am go Lagos Command.

Kyari become di number two man and officer-in-charge for di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Di squad wey dey fight violent crimes from armed robbery, car theft, kidnapping, gang clashes, sea piracy and terrorism later become notorious for brutality wey lead to di October 2020 End Sars protest.

Oga Kyari serve SARS for five years and e bin win plenti awards sake of im outstanding performance.