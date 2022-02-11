Snoop Dogg dey face sexual assault allegation from former dancer

Snoop Dogg no tok about di case on Thursday during press conference for di Super Bowl half-time show

One woman don accuse American rapper Snoop Dogg say e sexually assault her for 2013 and she claim say e happun for inside bathroom for one TV studio.

Di unnamed woman wey don cary di mata go one court for California say she dey shocked and she fear as di assault happun.

Snoop don already deny di accuse according to TMZ and e write on top im Instagram say "gold digger season dey here."

For di lawsuit against di rapper, di woman tok say she dey reason wetin go happun to her job if she no do wetin di defendant, Snoop Dogg want.

"Di complainant bin dey under pressure sake of di authority and di position of power e get di defendant get ova her, including im ability to hire and sack her and make sure say nobodi for di industry go fit employ her again."

Di lawsuit also say: "She remember di defendant Snoop Dogg criminal history wey include im alleged gang affiliation... and reluctantly do wetin e ask."

Di woman add say one associate of di rapper bin sexually assault her early for di same evening.

Both parties don try to resolve di mata thru mediation, but e no work. Di woman dey seek unspecified damages.

Her lawyer, Matt Finkelberg, tell NBC News she "refuse to dey silenced and intimidated any longer".

E tok say: "Our client hope na to inspire oda victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery to understand say dem get rights, dem go dey protected, and although dem be victims, dem no go dey silence foreva."

Dem file di woman case on di day Snoop Dogg announce say im don buy Death Row Records - di label wey launch im industrious rap career.