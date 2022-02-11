Huspuppi: Nigeria Police Service Commission give police two weeks to conclude Abba Kyari investigation

Di Nigeria Police Service Commission (PSC) don march break untop di case wey involve suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari and Hushpupi aka Ramon Abbas, wey dey face accuse of fraud.

Di PSC give police two weeks to conclude further investigation ontop di mata before dem go make a decision.

Di PSC also dey insist say make dem set up new panel wey go conduct di further investigation.

According to one statement wey di Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani sign, di commission take dis decision for di 14th Plenary Meeting wey hold for Abuja.

Earlier on, one special panel wey di Inspector General of Police set up bin don investigate Kyari.

Dem bin forward di report to di Attorney General of di Federation and Minister of Justice for legal advice.

Di commission dis time direct say di investigation go take half di time e bin take di police to conduct di original one. Dem also add say make dis one dey carried out by a different panel.

Oga Kyari bin chop suspension on top accuse say e dey involved inside one $1.1 million internet fraud wey Instagram influencer, Hushpuppi and four odas allegedly carry out.

Di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bin allege say Hushpuppi pay $20,600 to two bank accounts wey Kyari allegedly provide on January 20,2020.

Kyari, until di commission suspend am na di officer-in-charge of di Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

Meanwhile, di Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of di Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami bin tok for one recent interview on top Channels TV say Nigeria authorities dey collabo with America concerning di allegations against Abba Kyari and suspected fraudster, Ramon Abbas Aka Hushpuppi.

"Dis mata na about international collaboration, we dey collaborate, we dey work and na work in progress."

Nigeria police begin investigation on Abba Kyari afta allegation and indictment from US Federal Bureau of Investigation over allegations say e get link with Instagram influencer and fraudster, Hushpuppi.

US officials say Hushpuppi allege for one affidavit say e make Abba Kyari to arrest one syndicate member wey e get quanta with.

Di report say, den Abba Kyari allegedly send Hushpuppi details of one bank account wey e fit deposit payment for di arrest.

But Abba Kyari don deny any involvement with Hushpuppi. E later receive suspension from work until di outcome of di investigations on top di accuse.