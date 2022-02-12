Russia-Ukraine tension: US warn say Russia invasion fit start any day, See kontris wey don ask dia citizens to leave Ukraine

Di US don warn say Russia get troops wey dey standby to invade Ukraine "at any time" and dem ask American citizens to comot di kontri within di next 48 hours.

Invasion fit start wit aerial bombing wey go make departures difficult and endanger civilians, di White House tok on Friday.

Moscow don repeatedly deny say dem get any plans to invade Ukraine even as dem carry more than 100,000 troops tanda near di border.

Wetin US tok?

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan say Russian forces now dey "in a position to be able to mount major military action" in remarks seen as a clear escalation in the urgency of warnings from US officials.

"We obviously no fit predict di future, we no sabi wetin dey really happun but di risk now don dey high enough and di threat don dey immediate enough." im tok.

Oga Sullivan add am say im administration no sabi if Russian President Vladimir Putin don make a final decision to invade, but e say Kremlin dey find way to justify military action, wey im tok say fit start wit intense aerial bombardment.

Im comments dey come as US officials warn of a further build-up of Russian troops for Ukraine borders ova di past week and di planned Russian military exercises for di Black Sea in di coming days.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken say di increase in Russian forces for di border na "very troubling signs of Russian escalation".

"We dey in a window wia invasion fit start at any time, and to be clear, e go include during di Olympics [wey go end on 20 February]," Oga Blinken tok.

President Biden don say im no go send troops to rescue any citizens wey dey stranded in di event of Russian action.

On Friday, di US president bin host one video call wit transatlantic leaders wia dem agree on co-ordinated action to cause severe economic consequences on Russia if dem invade Ukraine.

Di US also tok say e dey send additional 3,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland, and dem go land next week.

Di troops no go fight for Ukraine, but e go ensure di defence of US allies.

Both Oga Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron dey expected to speak to Oga Putin on Saturday.

Emmanuel Macron don lead diplomatic efforts dis week to defuse tensions with Russia over Ukraine

Some kontris don ask dia citizens to leave Ukraine

Dem include America, UK, Canada, the Netherlands, Latvia, Japan and South Korea.

US President Joe Biden tell all Americans wey still tanda for Ukraine to comot from di kontri quick quick as di threat of military action dey increase.

Oga Biden don sama warning give dem say e no go send troops to rescue dem if Russia enta Ukraine by force.

E warn say "tins fit go crazy fast fast" for di region.

UK Foreign Office, don also advise citizens against all travel to Ukraine, tok say dem get few thousand British nationals for Ukraine.

Dem don also begin withdraw dia workers from di British embassy for Ukraine - although di embassy go remain open but e no go fit provide in-person consular assistance to any Britons wey remain for Ukraine..

Officials say British diplomats no dey face any threat yet, but about half of di workers wey dey for Kyiv go return to di UK.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson say im fear for di security of Europe as im join a call of world leaders on Friday.

Oga Johnson beg allies to have a "heavy package of economic sanctions ready to go" in case Russia make di "devastating and destructive decision" to invade Ukraine.

Meanwhile Russia foreign ministry don accuse Western kontris say dem dey spread false informate.

Why Russia dey threaten Ukraine

Russian TV show fotos of tank exercises close to di border wit Ukraine

Russia don deny say dem dey plan any invasion but dem don seize di Ukrainian territory before and dem get an estimate number of 100,000 sojas dem send go near Ukraine borders.

Russia for a long time don resist Ukraine move to join body wit European institutions, and Nato in particular.

NATO - Di North Atlantic Treaty Organisation - na one military alliance wey 12 kontris wey include di US, Canada, the UK and France come togeda to form for 1949.

Members agree to come to one anoda aid in case of any armed attack against any one member state.

Ukraine na former Soviet Republic and e share border wit both Russia and di EUe get deep social and cultural ties wit Russia and Russian na di major language for there.

Ukraine no be Nato member, but e be "partner country" - dis one mean say understanding dey ground say Ukraine fit dey allowed to join di alliance sometime in di future.

But Russia want assurances from Western powers say dem no go ever allow am happun - something wey di West no dey prepared to offer.

How big be di risk of Russia invasion?

Russia say e no get plans to attack Ukraine: and armed forces chief, Valery Gerasimov don even deny reports say Russia wan attack Ukraine.

But tensions dey high and President Vladimir Putin don threaten "appropriate retaliatory military-technical measures" if wetin e call di West aggressive approach continue.

Nato secretary general warn say di risk of war dey real and President Biden say im dey guess say Russia go wan attack Ukraine.

Di US say dem sabi Russian plans to increase di numbers of dia sojas near Ukraine "on very short notice".

Wetin Russia want wit Ukraine?

Russia seize Crimea for 2014 as e argue say e get historic claim to am. Ukraine be part of di Soviet Union wey collapse for December 1991 and Oga Putin say na di "disintegration of historical Russia".

Clue to how President Putin dey reason Ukraine dey inside one lengthy piece e tok last year wen e call Russians and Ukrainians "one nation". E say Ukraine current leaders dey run "anti-Russian project".

Russia also dey vex say one 2015 Minsk peace deal for eastern Ukraine neva dey fulfilled.