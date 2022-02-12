Is Seyi Shay married?: Look wetin we know about Seyi Shay engagement as singer reveal pregnancy for new music video

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Seyi Shay

Nigeria singer Seyi Shay shock fans as she reveal pregnancy for new music album, Big girl.

Di Album wey feature her journey for di music industry, her love life and wia she dey now don dey trend for social media since di release.

Fans don also dey ask if di former Nigerian idol judge don marry.

Well, she neva marry but ring dey her finger. Seyi Shay team confam am to BBC Pidgin say she don engage.

Although dem no confam to us who she dey engaged to but she bin first tok am for one interview wit tori pipo for Beat FM earlier dis year say.

Di reporters bin spot her wearing an engagement ring and wen dem ask her about am, she confam she don dey engaged.

"Some guy give am to me and im ask would you marry me?", she tok. Dis na real diamonds, she add as she show off di ring.

Meanwhile fans don enta social media to congratulate her.

Wetin to know about Seyi Shay

Seyi Shay real name na Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua Odedere. She be Nigerian based singer, song writer, recording artist and performer. Her song Seyi or Shay wey she release for 2015 blow her into limelight.

Dem born her for Dec 21 1985 for Tottenham, London England and she be di last born. Her mama na from Northern Nigeria and her papa na from di western part of di kontri.

Seyi attend Command High School, Maryland, Lagos for her secondary school education. she later go London for her undergraduate studies. Firstly, she attend one local UK college where she studied music, then move go di University of East London, where she get degree in Business Management.

Shay sign her first record deal with No Apology. For 2006, she form girl Band, Boadicea. Di band scata for 2008.

Hit songs like Right Now, Yolo Yolo, Gimme Love, Irawo, make her popular.

Nigerian Idol bin reveal her as one of di judges wey go dey for di 2021 show.