Geleta Ulfata: Meet di Ethiopian wey win di 7th edition of di Lagos City Marathon

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Marathon Wetin we call dis foto, Geleta Ulfata win 7th edition of di Lagos City Marathon

Geleta Ulfata of Ethiopia don win di 7th edition of di Lagos City Marathon.

Ulfata don claim di grand prize of $30,000 im win di 42km race on Saturday, February 12. Im finish di race in two hours 11 minutes and 54 seconds.

Di Ethiopian athlete beat 300 marathoners to win di race wey dem start at di entrance of di National Stadium, Surulere.

Eko Atlantic City, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, na dia be di finish point and Ulfata reach dia before all im opponents.

David Barmasai from Kenya naim finish second while Emmanuel Naibei wey also come from Kenya win di third position.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Marathon Wetin we call dis foto, David Barmasai from Kenya finish second for 7th edition of di Lagos City Marathon

Barmasai finish di race in two hours 13 minutes and 33 seconds. Im don collect $20,000 while Naibei go return to im kontri wit $15,000.

Dagne Siranesh Yirga from Ethiopia na she be di first woman to cross di finish line at two hours 33 minutes and 50 seconds.

Another Ethiopian woman Alemenseh Guta na di second woman to cross di finish line while di third na Naomi Maiyo from Kenya.

Before di Marathon happun today, Lagos State goment bin divert traffic and close some roads in di state sake of di competition.

Motorists from Eko Bridge wey dey come from Apongbon to Costain Roundabout bin connect to Ebute-Metta, Orile, Nigeria Breweries, Abebe Village, Eric Moore, Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya to link to dia destinations.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Marathon Wetin we call dis foto, One runner for di 7th edition of di Lagos City Marathon

Pipo wey don win am before

Na Barmasai win di 5th edition of di competition wey happun on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Di Kenyan man bin complete di race in two hours 10mins 22 seconds, and claim di grand prize of $50,000.