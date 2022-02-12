Ogun state police arrest couple wey dem allegedly find wit fresh human body parts

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OGUN STATE POLICE

Ogun State Police Command for South West Nigeria don arrest one couple wey allegedly dey in possession of fresh human parts.

Dis dey come days afta di Ogun state command arrest three young boys wey allegedly kill di girlfriend of dia friend for money ritual.

Di police for inside statement say dem arrest di couple afta di traditional ruler of Leme Community, di community wia dem dey live, Chief Moshood Ogunwolu alert police afta one of dia co-tenant complain say bad odour dey comot from dia room.

As dem get di information, di DPO Kemta Division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle and oda detectives search di room and discover one plastic bucket wey contain fresh human parts.

According to di statement, di couple confess say dem be herbalist and na one Michael give dem di human parts wey include hands, breasts and oda body parts.

Di commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole don order di immediate transfer of di suspects go di Homicide Section of di state criminal investigation and Intelligence Department for closer investigation.

Di CP vow say anyone wey directly or indirectly dey involved for di crime go face di wrath of law.

Ritual Killings for Nigeria and how authorities dey respond

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Crimes wey dey related to alleged ritual killing and kidnap for ransom don dey on di rise for Nigeria according to police.

Recently, di police for Ogun arrest three teenagers wey kill dia friend girlfriend, Sofiat Kehinde for money rituals.

Dem also discover di dismembered body of one unknown pesin wey dem see for swamp area for Leme area of Abeokuta about one week ago.

Dis don become mata of discussion for public spaces wey make members of di House of Representatives wan di federal goment to declare national emergency on ritual killings for Nigeria.

Di Deputy Minority Leader of di House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu wey raise di alarm on di increase in di rise of ritual killings blame Nigeria Nollywood movies say e dey promote am.

According to Okechuckwu, while citizens of oda kontris dey embrace science and technology, Nigerian youths dey turn to ritual killings.

"While youths for oda climes dey embrace science and technology as way of maintaining pace wit our dynamic world, some of our youths dey hold on to mistaken belief say sacrifice of human blood na di surest way to get wealth, safety and protection," e tok.

Oga Okechukwu add say "ritual killing don become di major theme for most homemade movies and if e no dey checked, our younger generation fit begin to see am as normal tin."

Also, for recent interview wit BBC Pidgin, di Cross River state Govnor, Ben Ayade say one of di solutions na population control.