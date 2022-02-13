ASUU Strike latest news 2022: Academic Staff Union of University hold meeting to decide next action - See wetin to know

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU dey meet to make final decision on weda dem go embark on anoda strike.

Di National Executive Committee of the University joinbodi don start one two-day meeting for di University of Lagos, Akoka, to finalise dia decision.

Di meeting wey start on Saturday, 12 February go end on 13, February, 2021 wen dem go give public updates on dia final decision afta voting.

Di union bin express dia gbege wit Nigerian goment sake of dem no fulfill some of di agreements dem make wit dem as far back as 2009.

Di major issues bin centre around universities dia revitalization moni, earned allowance, Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) payment platform and payment of witheld salaries.

For November 15, 2021, ASUU bin give di federal goment three-week ultimatum to meet dia demands.

President of di Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke tok for December, 2021 say strike na di only option wey di union get to move forward.

For interview wit BBC Pidgin, Oga Osodeke say: "We reach an understanding for January and now we dey December, and dem promise us say within one month dem go resolve all di issues. Eleven months don pass and dem neva resolve di issues," e add.

"As a normal human being and association, wetin you want make we do? You want make we abandon di issues?

Inside August dem promise us say dem go finish all dis tins, we accept am as a union sake of di interest of di students and parents dem. Dem tell us again say dem go finish by di ending of October, we accept and we wait again, October nothing, for November di intervention of Chief of Staff and Speaker, House of Representatives, di intervention by di Minister of Labour and yet notin, so we don exhaust all di possible tins any union fit do," e hala.

"We don exhaust everi means, make Nigerians tell us oda ways, becos na strike na di only tin goment dey listen to." E tok dat time.

ASUU declare lecture free day

Prof Emmanuel Osodoke, di National president of di union say dem direct universities to declare free lecture day for February, 2022.

E say di lecture free day na to let members of di public know di situation between Asuu and Nigeria Federal goment.

"Bayero University Kano (BUK) do dia own on Monday February 7, 2022" e tok, e add say oda universities go choose dia own day.

'Federal goment don go sleep'

Prof Osodeke for interview wit BBC Pidgin say na di National Executive council (NEC) of Asuu go decide weda dem go go strike.

Di last time di union go national strike na March 2020 wey last eight months - di strike end for December 2020 wia dem sign Memorandum of Action.

For December, 2021 di federal goment say dem don pay N30 billion Revitalisation Fund and N22.5 billion Earned Academic Allowance to lecturers.

"Accountant General Office and the Funds Office of di federal Ministry of Finance tell me say dem don pay di money to di 38 federal universities and all di affected universities go don get dia money," Oga Chris Ngige, di Minister of Labour and Employment bin tok.

But di president of Asuu say goment neva still implement agreements dem reach wit di union.

E say, "nothing positive don hapun since goment and Asuu sign di MoE. Dem don go sleep."

Wetin Federal goment tok?

Tok-tok pesin for di Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment Dr Charles Akpan say ASUU no need to go on strike sake of say goment don release about 52.5 billion Naira for di revitalization of Infrastructures and earned allowances of lecturers.

"Goment don already finish preparation and di money don already enta ASUU account since Saturday, wetin remain na to do di distribution, and from today dat one fit start." E tok.

"Concerning di UTAS and IPPIS, goment still dey work on dem, di major one na di Revitalization and Earned allowances and goment don pay di money for dia account."

