Ritual killings: Police begin investigation as angry youths burn suspected ritualists

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Ogun state police command don warn residents to comot hand from jungle justice and say such unlawful act no go dey tolerated again.

Dis warning dey come after angry pipo enta Oja Odan divisional headquarters to kill suspects wey dem allegedly bin gbab wit fresh human head.

Police say dem allegedly bin find fresh human head wit di suspects, dem bin take dem to station for interrogation.

But di angry youths no dey satisfied say di suspects dey police custody and dem storm di station to beat up di suspects to death and burn dem immediately.

"Wen we bin dey interrogate di suspects, some pipo mobilize large number of pipo to invade di station and overpower di police wey dey on duty. Dem beat di suspects to death and burn dia corpse," Ogun State Police Command tok for statement wey dia tok-tok pesin Abimbola Oyeyemi tok.

Di police tok say make pipo stop to dey take laws into dia hands and warn say dem go begin deal wit anyone wey continue wit dis act.

According to di police, suspect na still suspect until court convict am, no mata how serious di crime wey di person allegedly commit be.

Police say na only court get di power to impose punishment on anybody wey dem find guilty of crime.

Di commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole don order investigation into di killing of di suspects and im promise to ensure say justice dey served.

Ritual killings palava

Dis no be di first time wey police go dey arrest pipo wey allegedly dey in possession of human parts.

Di Ogun State Police Command for inside statement on Saturday, 12 2022 say dem arrest one couple afta di traditional ruler of Leme Community, di community wia dem dey live, Chief Moshood Ogunwolu alert police afta one of dia co-tenant complain say bad odour dey comot from dia room.

As dem get di information, di DPO of Kemta Division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle and oda detectives search di room and discover one plastic bucket wey contain fresh human parts.

According to di statement, di couple allegedly confess say dem be herbalist and na one Michael give dem di human parts wey include hands, breasts and oda body parts.

Anoda case na di one of three young boys wey Ogun State Police Command bin arrest afta dem allegedly kill di girlfriend of dia friend for money ritual.

Di police command later arrest di boyfriend and all of dem currently dey for custody.

Before di police arrest di fourth suspect, di three suspects don confess say wetin dem dey burn inside di local pot na di head of di girlfriend of dia friend wey bin escape earlier.

Di police claim say di boys confess say na di boyfriend deceive di girl wey dem identify as Rofiat come wia four of dem for take kill her.

Afta dat, dem come cut off her head and pack di remaining of her body for one sack, and dump am inside one old building.

'National emergency'

Di House of Representatives for Nigerian don tell di federal goment to declare national emergency on top ritual killings for di kontri.

Di directive to di federal goment follow resolution of di national assembly during dia sitting on Wednesday.

Dem reach di resolution afta one Lawmaker, Toby Okechukwu present motion "on need to stop di rising trend of ritual killings for Nigeria."