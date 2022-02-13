Happy Valentine's Day Messages 2022: Saint Valentine's messages to send love ones

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

2022 Valentine Day celebration dey upon us and you fit dey consider messages you fit send your loved ones.

Saint Valentine's na dat time of di year wey pipo wan appreciate or show love to one special pesin or pipo wey dey dia lives.

History get am say dis special day of expressing love start from one ancient Roman festival.

E begin wit simple messages and wishes wey no be for only your significant other but also for family, friends, and everyone you love.

Nowadays pipo dey ginger to send gifts or find ways to take make somebody pikin feel special on Val's Day weydem dey mark evri February 14.

While e dey recognised as important cultural, religious and commercial celebration or romance for many regions across di world, e no be public holiday for any kontri.

Dis na some messages you fit share wit your loved ones dis valentine season.

Quotes about Love for Valentine's Day

"When first we fall in love, we feel say we sabi all di things we need know about life, and perhaps we dey right."— Mignon McLaughlin

"Love no dey make di world go 'round. Love na wetin make di ride worthwhile." — Franklin P. Jones

"Love is life. All, everything wey I understand, I understand only because I love. Everything is, everything exists, only because I love." — Leo Tolstoy

"I no wan live—I want love first, and live incidentally." — Zelda Fitzgerald

"When we love, we always try to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too." — Paulo Coelho

Wia dis foto come from, KIMBERLEY TOWN COUNCIL

Valentine's Day wishes for friends

Our friendship na #relationshipgoals.

Good times. Bad Times. Fun Times. Tough times. No mata what, you always dey my side.

I love say you be my emergency contact.

Friend love na di best kind of love. We no go ever break up because you no gree pick up your socks.

We go together like wine any day of di week.

Who need Valentine when I bestie like you?

Happy Valentine's Day! I just want make you know say you dey LOVED.

Funny Valentine's Day Messages

Happy Valentine's Day! You neva tire for me?

I'm yours. Sorry, no refunds or exchanges.

I love you. Though I like you a lot better after my first cup of coffee.

I dey so happy and thankful to see someone as weird as me.

All I need for dis life na you and me. Oh, and WiFi. And wine. And snacks. But dat na all, I swear.

Besides cheese, you be my favourite.

I love you because you be di pein wey no too dey vex me.

You know how I know say you be di one? You be di only person I fit stand for longer than 6 hours.

I know loving me no dey easy. But trust me, I worth am.

Happy Valentine's Day! Nothing say love like a piece of paper folded in half wit some words inside.

Valentine's Day history and origin

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Valentine's Day or St Valentine's Day na yearly celebration wey dey happun every year on February 14.

Na day wen pipo dey show love for anoda pesin or pipo by sending cards, flowers, chocolates or oda gifts wit messages of love.

Di day get im name from one popular saint, St Valentine, although, plenty stories dey on who e be.

Di popular belief about St Valentine na say e be priest from Rome for di third century.

Emperor Claudius II bin ban marriage because e tink say married men be bad sojas.

Valentine reason say dis no dey fair, so e break di rules and begin arrange marriages in secret.

When Claudius find out, e throw Valentine for jail and sentence am to death.

Na for inside jail, e fall in live wit di jailer daughter and on di day dem go kill am wey be February 14, e send love wey im sign "from your valentine" give him lover.

How Valentine's Day take start?

Many pipo believe say di day originate from Roman festival.

Di Romans bin get one festival dem dey call Lupercalia for di middle of February.

As part of di celebrations, boys draw girls name from a box, dem go be boyfriend and girlfriend during di festival and sometimes dem dey end up married.

Later, di church turn di festival into a Christian celebration and decide to use di day to remember St Valentine too.