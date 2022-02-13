Enfield stabbing: Timothy Adeoye dey charged for Donovan Allen murder in London

Donovan Allen, 18, die from single stab wound to di chest, one post-mortem examination show.

18-year-old Timothy Adeoye don dey charged wit murder for north London, di Met Police don tok.

Di teenager chop charges for di murder of anoda teenager, Donovan Allen wey dey stabbed to death, according to United Kingdom Metropolitan Police.

Dem find Allen seriously injured for one property for Ayley Croft, Enfield, on 7 February, police add.

Donovan Allen later die despite for di emergency services efforts to save am.

Adeoye wey no get any fixed addressed don dey remanded in custody.

And e go appear in custody for Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday, 14 February.

Emergency services wey dey on ground for Ayley Croft for Enfield

Di police also charge am wit three counts of attempted robbery, possession of offensive weapon and threatening a pesin wit blade for public place.

Detectives say di 14 year old boy dem arrest for di scene on suspicion of murder dey bailed until early March.

Tribute for Donovan Allen

Donovan Allen family say everyone wey sabi am "love am so much" and get gift for "making others feel special".

For inside statement, Allen family describe am as "exceptional".

"From di start, dey surrounded by love and he go on to increase and attract more love as e grow," dem write.

Di family add say: "E go pray for im friends and family every morning and night.

"And even for di last morning one of us speak to Don, e say 'I' don do my my prayers and 40 press ups. I dey do well sebi I?'."