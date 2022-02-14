ASUU strike update today: Academic Staff Union of Universities go embark on one-month strike

14 February 2022, 09:09 WAT New Informate 27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities, Asuu don decide to go on strike.

Di Planning and Research Secretary of di union Professor Musa Abdullahi confam to BBC Pidgin say dem dey embark on one month warning strike to give goment time to chook eye for dia demand.

E further explain say dia major demand na di deployment of dia own payment system wey dem create called UTAS and di 2009 agreement wey goment neva implement.

Dis tori dey come afta di weekend marathon meeting Asuu National Executive Council, NEC do for Lagos.