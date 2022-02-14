Zamfara state lawmaker speak on 'threat to life' sake of say im no sign deputy govnor impeachment

18 minutes wey don pass

One lawmaker for Zamfara state north west Nigeria say im dey on di run for im life sake of say e refuse to sign di impeachment deputy govnor impeachment

Hon Salihu Usman Zurmi na di only Peoples Democratic Party, PDP lawmaker for di Zamfara state Assembly, na im be di only pesin wey no sign di impeachment notice against di Deputy Govnor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

Di lawmaker dey allege say im decision not to partake for di decision to impeach di deputy govnor don make am target for di state and say im life dey under threat because of im decision and na why e run away from di state.

“I dey face serious threat to my life just because I no gree join oda members to impeach di deputy govnor and na why di state goment dey see me as K leg for dia plan. Dem feel say to catch or arrest me go allow dia plan to move without any problem, I strongly suspect say di goment dey behind di threats wey I dey face.” E tok.

Hom. Salihu say im decision not to support di impeachment against Zamfara state deputy govnor na because of loyalty to im party.

“I dey very loyal to my party and I also let di oda lawmakers know say wetin dem wan do dey wrong and make dem know say whatever you do pesin go return to you for future. Na because of my stance on dis mata I become target. Di goment dey see how I dey always dey against di plan on di floor of di house and dem fee say I dey stand in dia way.” E tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Zanfara State Govnor

'Na noting but im own imagination'

Tok-tok pesin for Zamfara state Govnor Zailani Bappah tell BBC say wetin di lawmaker dey allege na notin but im own imagination as goment no get anytin against am or anybody for dat mata.

“His excellency di govnor no dey put im hand for Assembly matas therefore no way e go interfere for dis mata talk more of threating any lawmaker life.”

At di moment, di Assembly don already serve impeachment notice to di deputy govnor and im offence dem say include failure to discharge official duties and diversion of state funds.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, ‘Why I tink say e dey correct say Tinubu declare to run for President’ - Ayade

How di mata take start

Na July of last year Zamfara state Govnor Bello Matawalle move to Nigeria ruling All Progressive Congress, APC from di opposition PDP but di deputy govnor no gree move with im boss and political analysts say na from dia im problems begin.

Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau for interview with BBC months afta di govnor decamp say e no go follow di govnor to APC as im mandate na to serve Zamfara pipo and e no dey fear impeachment.

Shehu Bala na political commentator wey dey based in Zamfara state and e tell BBC Pidgin say wetin dey happun to di govnor na sometin wey many expect to happun even before now.

“For Nigeria, no how wey govnor go decamp to anoda party and im deputy no go gree follow am and expect dem to remain togeda, dis na wetin dey happun for Zamfara.”

In fact, if not for di influence of di deputy govnor father, dem for don comot am tay-tay but because General Aliyy Gusau na pesin wey Zamfara politicians dey respect na why Barrister Mahdi last dis long.”

Di analyst say wetin dey happun na just politics and not really about offences as di Assembly dey claim.

“Di 2023 elections dey close and alignments and re-alignments dey happun, di govnor dey try balance tins out before voting time so wetin dey happun for Zamfara na just politics.” E tok.