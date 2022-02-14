Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrest latest: Why Ghana Police detain FixTheCountry campaign leader

Security Officials for Ghana today go arraign FixTheCountry campaigner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor over coup statements he make.

According to Police, dem arrest am sake post he share on social media which dey suggest say he dey go stage coup if govment pass de e-Levy.

If dis E-levy pass after dis cake bullshit, I go do de coup myself. Useless army" Mr Barker-Vormawor post read.

Rumours start dey spread Friday night say he go missing, until security officials arrest am after he arrive for Kotoka International airport from UK.

No official communication happen on en arrest until Saturday when Ghana police reveal say Tema Regional Police Command pick am up over de coup statement.

Oliver dey on hunger strike

Mr Barker-Vormawor dey embark on hunger strike in police custody according to fellow FixTheCountry campaigners.

Members say since en arrest, he refuse food as form of protest.

Members of de group de call on authorities to release de lawyer after 48 hours since en arrest.

What be de 'Fix The Country' campaign?

For May 2021, Fuel prices for Ghana spike after pump prices reach $1.07 dollars per litre.

De figures spark outrage among petroleum consumers who dey express disappointment through social media hashtag #FixTheCountry.

De average price of fuel per litre around December 2020 Ghc 4.7 per litre, but den, fuel prices hit Ghc 6.1 per litre.

Fix The Country campaigners be group of independent, non-political group of ordinary Ghanaians, middle class den celebrities who dey call for social and economic reform in de country.Dem emerge on May 4, 2021 after thousands of Ghanaians on social media jump on Twitter hashtag #FixTheCountry to protest poor governance and difficulties with de Ghanaian economy.Within 24 hours after de hashtag start, de online campaign gain nationwide attention promoting calls for street protests.

Protest leaders announce Sunday May 9, 2020 as day for de street protests but Ghana Police secure injunction against dem.August 4 go be de first time de group go physically gather to protest against when dem say be economic hardships within de county.

Profile of Oliver-Barker Vormawor

Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor be PhD student for University of Cambridge.

He be lawyer by profession who decide to join social media campaign #FixTheCountry wey turn massive social movement for Ghana.

He emerge as one of de leaders of de group, but get reputation as one of de most active and consistent leaders.

He organise protests across de country to apply pressure on govment to FixTheCountry.

As a professional, Oliver get significant consulting experience with various international Dem multilateral institutions like de World Bank, UNDP, DFID, OSIWA den ClientEarth.