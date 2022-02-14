Olubadan of Ibadan Lekan Balogun: Seyi Makinde confam Senator Balogun as Olubadan

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @LekanBalogun

Oyo state govnor on Monday announce di confamed new Olubadan.

Govnor, Seyi Makinde approve di appointment of Senator Lekan Balogun as di Olubadan of Ibadan land.

Di Senator go become di 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oyo State, South-West Nigeria.

E go succeed Oba Saliu Akanmi Adetunji wey join im ancestors on January 2, 2022, afta five years reign on di throne.

Why Seyi Makinde appoint Lekan Balogun as Olubadan

Govnor Makinde tok inside statement, say di appointment na in view of di judgements of di Oyo State High Court on February 1 and 10, 2022.

And dem also look sections 7, 20, 26 and 30 of di Chiefs Law of Oyo State 2000 on di mata.

President Muhammadu Buhari do congratulate Senator Lekan Balogun on im appointment as di 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Di President say him believe say di dedication of High Chief Balogun, di Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, to diligently serve im pipo don rightly earned him di new position.

'Di appointment of di 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland wey validate di tradition of Ibadan pipo in selecting a traditional leader go bring peace and continued honour to di crown.'

Na wetin Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari dey hope for.

Di Oyo State govnor also revoke four enactments by di previous administration;

Di Amended Declaration wey dey regulate di Selection to di Olubadan Chieftaincy Stool (August 2017).

Di Implementation of di White Paper on di Review of di Existing Olubadan of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration and oda Chieftaincies in Ibadan (August 2017);

Di approval of appointment of Beaded Crowns for di Olubadan in Council (March 2018);

And di appointment of Beaded Crowns and Coronet Wearing (March 2018).

Olubadan na di royal title of di king of Ibadan land and e be di most respected traditional leader for Ibadan

Profile of Senator Lekan Balogun

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI ADESINA/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Senator Lekan Balogun

Di 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land na Nigerian politician, businessman and former Senator.

Dem born Senator Lekan Balogun for October 1942.

Lekan Balogun serve as board member of several major companies for Nigeria and overseas, especially for di oil, agriculture, trade, management and tourism sectors.

E once served for various capacities for Shell Petroleum Development Company.

Di new Olubadan get Doctorate, Master's and Bachelor's Degrees for Public Administration; Public and Social Administration and Economics.

E bag am from di Columbus International University, Brunel University and Manchester University, all di institutions dey for United Kingdom.

Di Senator bin serve as Research Fellow wit di Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Director wit Triumph Newspaper, Kano; Editor of di monthly Magazine - "The Nigerian Pathfinder"

On di political front, Balogun na former presidential aspirant on di platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Also run as gubernatorial candidate for di PDP in Oyo State.

E later become senator of di Federal Republic of Nigeria for di Fourth Republic.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Wetin to know about Ibadanland

Wetin we call dis foto, Oba Saliu Adetunji death occur early on Sunday morning for hospital, a palace source tell BBC.

Ibadan na di political capital of present day Oyo State for southwest Nigeria.

And na di third largest city by population for Nigeria afta Lagos and Kano.

Di city bin serve as di administrative centre for di old Western Region since di early days of British colonial rule.

Ibadanland don tanda for many 100s of years in history and pipo wey dominate Ibadan na Yorubas.

However, pipo from oda parts of Nigeria also dey live for di city.