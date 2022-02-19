Ondo state magistrate court for Akure order make dem remand woman wey allegedly stab im co-wife to death ontop anger say she take her 'turn'

Magistrate court for Akure, Ondo state south west Nigeria don order make dem keep one 25-year-old woman, Rebecca Nicodemus for prison ontop allegation say she stab her co-wife Precious to death.

Tori be say di mata happun for Ode Irele ontop fight of who e suppose be im turn to stay wit dia husband.

Local tori pipo The Hope report say prosecution tok for court wen dem arraign her on Friday, 18 February say yawa wen di accused person, wey be di younger wife, feel say dia husband dey spend all im energy and attention on di first wife, dia by neglecting her.

She bin allegedly face di deceased, Precious wen she come out of di room wia she bin sleep wit dia husband and reportedly stab her to death wit vexation.

Di kasala happun on 4, February 2022.

Police charge Nicodemus wit di murder of her co-wife and she dey face trial for di Akure Magistrate Court.

Di defendant na di second wife of dia husband and a mate to di deceased and di two women according to tori dey live for one room and a parlour apartment wit dia husband.

Wetin police tell court

Di Police Prosecutor, Obadasa Ajiboye tell di court say di defendant kill di deceased by stabbing her wit kife for her left back side wey result to her death.

Im tok say she commit di offence around 5.00am for Idogun Camp by Ode-Irele in Ondo State.

Di defendant tell court say she be farmer wey dey work for her husband farm.

She come Ondo State for January 2022, from Yorro Local Government area for Taraba State as she no fit complete her education sake of money no too dey.

For di Police First Information Report, di suspect narrate how everitin hapun between she and her mate.

"I marry my husband, Paul Nicodemus. I come to Ondo State in January, 2022 and na di same house we dey live, I be farmer and we dey live togeda in harmony wit my wife wey die.

"On dat fateful day, my husband bin dey wit me earlier for di living room, e come take style excuse imsef dey pretend say we no dey free to kontinu our love making again"

She explain say she siddon for dia living room dey wait for di husband to come, but she vex wen she discover say her husband wey she dey wait for dey make love to her mate inside di bedroom.

I also hear as dem dey tok bad bad tins about me. So, I wait for di sitting room for my rival to come out from di room and wen she come out, I challenge her over di bad words.

Instead of her to tell me sorry, she just grab my clothes wey make me vex.

So, I cari knife from table inside our sitting room come stab her for di back wit di knife," She narrate.

She tok say immediately di deceased fall down from di impact of di wound, sympathizers and family members rush her go hospital but di doctor on duty confam say she don die.

"No be my intention to kill her, I over react sake of anger" she tok.

Meanwhile di court no take di plea of di defendant but di prosecution make oral application to remand di defendant for prison custody pending di outcome of advice from di office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Counsel to di defendant Mr. E. E Danjuma no oppose di application of di prosecutor to remand di accused.