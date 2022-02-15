Usifo Ataga murder: Chidinma Ojukwu trial continue for court as new witness tok how dem kill di late Super TV CEO

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Usifo Ataga

Di trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, di alleged murder suspect of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, and two odas continue on Monday, 14 February before di Lagos High Court, wey sidon for Tafawa Balewa Square.

Chidinma Ojukwu, wey be 300-level Mass Communication student of di University of Lagos, and di odas dey on trial for Ataga murder.

Wen di case resume for hearing, di prosecution witness, di fifth witness Rahman Obiora Saliu wey be partner for Super Network Limited, di parent company of Super TV, for Epe, tok about im relation ship wit Ataga wey e say be co-founder, investor and CEO of di Super network limited.

"On Tuesday morning 15th of June 2021, wey bin dey scheduled for one exco meeting. I bin call am by 11am wit di breaking news say one assignment don finish but e no respond. I receive WhatsApp message from Ataga say, 'I see your missed call, I take drugs and e dey make me sleepy." E tok.

Saliu say di way di text dey written dey suspicious and no fit be from Michael.

"So I send screenshot of di assignment but im response be "Ok great. E suppose to be 50 on Thursday wwy Ataga bin plan to celebrate. On 16th of June, 2021, Michael no show up, so I raise alarm say I no know im whereabout. Im phone still bin dey go through but we no fit reach am."

On Thursday 17th of June, 2021 around 6:33/35am, Saliu say e bin get call from Late Ataga wife Brenda, wey ask of im whereabout, before she later call again say Ataga don die. I bin ask how she know say e don die, because e bin no dey stay Lagos wit dem.

She reply say she call di number wey I give her and one lady ansa di call and inform her say e don die." E tok.

Saliu say e meet with Nkechi Mogbo, di owner of di shortlet apartment wia Ataga die before dem proceed to di scene of di incident with di police.

Saliu tok say dem kill Ataga like chicken and deep cuts dey im deadi bodi, on im neck to di back, on im stomach and around im ribs.

"I visit di mortuary wia Michael body dey. Dem kill Michael like chicken."

Wetin we call dis foto, File foto of Chidinma for court

Di case so far

Before now, four oda witnesses don testify for di mata.

Wen di case come up in court on Tuesday, 20, November, 2021 Rotimi Albert wey be Usifo close friend and former class mate tell di court how im and Usifo family begin search for di victim on di 16th afta im receive call from a friend wey ask am wen last e hear from Usifo.

Rotimi tell court say "Di friend tell me say nobodi don hear from Usifo since June 13. I call am plenti times, e no pick and e no return my calls. Wen we no hear from am, we begin search for am and trace im phone sotee we trace am to UNILAG area".

"I send am text message, e deliver. I notice say im dey online for WhatsApp wey make me believe say im dey ok even though im no dey pick my calls nor return am, dis dey unlike am".

Rotimi say Usifo siblings begin call from abroad say dem dey look for am. As at dat time, im wife dey Abuja dey prepare for Usifo birthday, as di family dey plan to celebrate di day wit di victim, she dey worried and also begin dey search for am.

Dem track im phone to UNILAG guest house, dem search di guest house but dem no see am.

Rotimi tok say "We get anoda call say di phone signal don show for Alagomeji area. As we dey search go dia, I begin feel say we go soon see am as im phone dey dia, but wen we reach dia, anoda call enta wey tell us say Usifo don die say im body dey mortuary ".

One computer dealer for Ikeja computer village, Ifeoluwa Olowu bin don tell high court for Lagos how Chidinma Ojukwu sell di late Usifo Ataga Macbook pro to am for 495,000 naira two days afta dem discover di man deadi bodi.

Olowu na di third witness wey court receive for di Usifo Ataga murder case.

Di court bin don receive Nkechi Mogbo and Abubakar Dauda, di owner of di short stay apartment and di security guard wia dem find Usifo Ataga deadi bodi. Dem testify before di court.

Dem tell court how Chidinma take rent di apartment for some days and how Usifo Ataga later join her for dia and how dem find im bodi after Chidinma comot from di apartment.