Champions League Fixtures and schedule for later stage of 2021/22 tournament

Di Champions League 2021/2022 edition return dis February for di round of 16.

Di group stage of di competition bin end for last December, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona bin drop for di round of 16, into di Europa League.

Dortmund, bin represent just di second time inside 10 years and dem no progress from di group stage, wit five-time winners Barca wey be regular customer for di later stages in 19 of dia last 20 campaigns.

Manchester City bin seal dia spot for di last 16 wit one game to spare, dis one mean say dia 2-1 beating to RB Leipzig for dia final group game mata small although Champions League holders Chelsea settle for second spot in Group H afta one 3-3 draw wit Zenit for dia last group fixture.

Liverpool side wey bin already gbab top spot for Group B wit two games to spare become di first English side to win all six Champions League group stage games as dem beat AC Milan 2-1 for dia final.

Meanwhile, Manchester United bin pip last season Europa League winners Villarreal to Group F top spot, despite say dem draw two of dia last three games, and go now face Atletico Madrid.

See di upcoming fixtures and di schedule for di remaining matches.

Round of 16

First-leg fixtures

Tuesday February 15

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid (8pm)

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City (8pm)

Wednesday February 16

Inter Milan vs Liverpool (8pm)

Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich (8pm)

Tuesday February 22

Chelsea vs Lille (8pm)

Villarreal vs Juventus (8pm)

Wednesday February 23

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United (8pm)

Benfica vs Ajax (8pm)

Second-leg fixtures

Tuesday March 8

Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg (8pm)

Liverpool vs Inter Milan (8pm)

Wednesday March 9

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon (8pm)

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain (8pm)

Tuesday March 15

Ajax vs Benfica (8pm)

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid (8pm)

Wednesday March 16

Juventus vs Villarreal (8pm)

Lille vs Chelsea (8pm)

Quarter-finals

Draw go happen on Friday March 18.

First legs go happen on Tuesday April 5 and Wednesday April 6; Second legs for Tuesday April 12 and Wednesday April 13.

Semi-finals

Draw go happen on Friday March 18.

Dem go play first legs on Tuesday April 26 and Wednesday April 27; Second legs on Tuesday May 3 and Wednesday May 4.

Final