Couple for Ogun state tok how dem allegedly kill dia friend and sell her body part for N70,000

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Ogun State Police say dem dey investigate one mata wey involve one couple wey allegedly confess say dem sell dia friend body part afta dem kill am.

Di incident bin happen for Leme area of Abeokuta Ogun state Southwestern Nigeria.

According to wetin di couple tok, "di lady bin come visit dem and dem cook indomie and egg for her, dem put sleeping pills inside di food. After she eat, she sleep and na for dia dem twist her neck and begin cut her body. "

BBC Yoruba follow authorities tok about wetin really happen.

How e hapun

Alhaji Moshood Ogunwoolu, wey be Chief of Lemo area for Abeokuta, tell BBC Yoruba about how dem discover two bodies for di area.

Di chief say pipo wey dey stay around di couple bin alert am say sometin dey smell inside "Ghana must go" bag wey pesin drop near river and dem try check wetin dey inside and discover say na human leg and arm dey dia.

Dem report dat one to police and police bin advise make dem bury di parts.

E add say di second day around 11:30pm, pipo bin still come report again say sometin dey smell from di arrested couple house, na den dem carry waka go di house go search before dem discover human intestines and oda parts wey remain inside one plastic container wey dem allegedly keep dey wait dia customer.

Di baale add say dem bin question di husband wey confess say im be herbalist.

E say youth bin wan start to dey beat dem but im stop dem and hand dem to police so dem go fit handle di mata.

Wetin police tok for di mata?

Police tok-tok pesin for Ogun state Chief Abimbola Oyeyemi follow BBC Yoruba tok about di mata.

E explain wia di investigation don reach and e say dem go make sure say di right punishment dey served to di couple as dem go charge dem to court.