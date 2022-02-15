How woman allegedly abduct five children for Port Harcourt

30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Gov.co.UK

Parents of five children wey dey miss since Friday dey cry for help to recover dem.

Papa of three of di children, Monday Ekerete tell BBC Pidgin say na one woman allegedly abduct dem.

Di woman wey dem suspect come meet dem on 11 February for Rukpakwulusi area of Rukpoku, Obio Akpor inside Rivers State.

Now dem need help to locate di woman and dia children.

How di abduction of di five children happun

Ekerete say she come meet dem for di area say she dey find place to knack batcher to stay.

Dem tell her to come di next day so dem go go meet dia neighbour, di landlord for di next compound wey fit give dem permission to build di batcher house.

So next day being Saturday, di woman go see di place and she like am.

Dem agree say on Sunday she go come pay di money for di place to di landlord.

From dia she say make carpenter go buy di materials wey dem go use do di batcher, so dat after di landlord give approval, dem fit start to build.

Ekerete say; "after di carpenter go timber market to go get di materials, di lady sidon dia for di compound.

Di woman claim say she be teacher and she wan do lesson with di children, e add.

She tell di woman wey bin dey with dem say she wan buy writing materials for di children so dem go follow di lesson well.

Na so she take carry di children from di woman wey bin dey wit dem say she wan go buy book. Ekerete add put.

Tori be say wen dem reach wia dem wan buy di books for Rukpakulusi, one girl wey bin monitor di woman movement ask weda she no go buy di books dia?

But she tell di girl say she wan buy di books for front.

Di papaof two of di pikins add say di woman come look di girl for eye begin to smile one kain, from dia di girl no know herself again.

Na so she carry di children enter motor go Oil-mills, according to di tori.

Di man say, wen dem reach Oil-mills, she drop di senior one [di girl wey bin dey monitor dem] tell her to go collect money from di POS pipo say she dey come.

When di girl go ask di POS man, di man say im no know di woman o. Na so she take carry di children go.

Later she send back di one wey dey six years old. Dat one say she no know wia di woman take dem to as na unknown place.

Since dat time till now, we no see her or di children again." Na so Monday Ekerete tok.

Anoda papa of two of di oda children say di woman say her name but she no give her surname.

E say she claim say she come from Mkpat Enin local goment area of Akwa Ibom State.

E add say di phone number wey di woman drop for dem, dem dey call di number, e dey ring but nobody dey pick di call.

E say dem don make formal complaint for Okporo Police Station.