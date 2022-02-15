Ukraine-Russia tensions: Russia no want war - Vladmir Putin tell German Chancellor Scholz

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Putin and German Chancellor Scholz for news conference

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday say Russia no want a war in Europe.

Di Russian President tok dis one during one news conference wit German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

E say Russia don put forward proposals to start negotiation process but e neva see any constructive response to di kontri proposals.

Di President say di issue of whether Ukraine go dey allowed to join Nato for di future gatz dey resolved now.

Dis na even though Ukraine dey far from even starting membership application.

E add join say Moscow still dey prepared to discuss some issues, wey include European security and missiles.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tell Putin say di build-up of Russian troops for Ukrainian border na threat and "incomprehensible".

Scholz call for de-escalation of sojas wey dey di region, say di territorial integrity of Ukraine dey "non-negotiable".

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Russia President concern na to settle di question of Ukraine - Nato membership

Di Russian president say ova di last 30 years, dem don dey hear tell dem say Nato no go need expansion at all.

Yet today, dem dey see infrastructure "right on our doorstep".

Putin query when Ukraine Nato membership go dey accepted.

Ukraine neva even begin application process, and experts say di kontri no even dey position to do so.

"We need to resolve dis question now, we need to resolve dis question ova di course of these negotiations," e tok.

"We hope very much say our concern go dey heard by our partners and dem go take am serious."

Russia Ukraine tensions

Di idea of a Russo-Ukrainian War dey hard to imagine.

If Russia attack Ukraine, thousands fit die. Many pipo fit run.

Di economic cost go dey severe and humanitarian cost go dey bad.

Di West don continue to threaten serious consequences if dem step one foot over di border.

Any diplomatic way out dey, any solution to dis kasala wey go dey peaceful and durable dey on ground?