Nigeria leader Muhammadu Buhari trip to Belgium details

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BUHARI SALLAU Wetin we call dis foto, President Buhari dey travel for Belgium for EU-AU summit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday travel out of Abuja go Brussels for Belgium.

Di Nigerian leader dey go attend di 6th European Union-African Union Summit.

Buhari go join European and oda African leaders plus heads of multilateral organizations for di meeting.

Di summit wey go hold from February 17-18th go see participants deliberate on issues wey dey affect di world.

Di theme of di summit include "Financing for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth; Climate Change and Energy Transition.

Digital and Transport (Connectivity and Infrastructure); Peace, Security and Governance; and Private Sector Support and Economic Integration, also dey in focus.

Di leaders go also discuss issues wey concern education, culture and vocational training, migration and mobility.

Agriculture and sustainable development, health system and vaccine production dey part of dia talking point..

Pipo wey go travel wit Buhari for di trip na di Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Odas include Minister of State for di Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, and di National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Di rest na Director General of di National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and di Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.