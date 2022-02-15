NPA Mohammed Bello-Koko: Nigeria Ports Authority new Managing Director profile

15 February 2022, 21:46 WAT New Informate 58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NPA

Mohammed Bello-Koko on Tuesday emerge di new full time Managing Director of di Nigeria Ports Authority.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari na im approve di appointment of Bello-Koko.

Di Nigeria Ports Authority na di gateway into Nigeria economy and dis man na im go dey in-charge of operations of all di ports.

Na through NPA ports na im tones of cargo goods from ships dey pass enta di west African kontri.

Director Press and PR for di Ministry of Transportation Eric Ojiekwe confam di appointment for inside statement.

Before im appointment as acting MD, Bello-Koko bin serve as di Executive Director, Finance and Administration of di authority.

And according to di statement, di appointment na wit immediate effect.

Tok-tok pesin to di President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu say im appointment dey come "upon strong recommendation from di Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.".

Garba say one of di reasons e give na revenue performance of di NPA wen Bello-Koko dey work as acting MD.

Wia dis foto come from, @MinTransportNG Wetin we call dis foto, Dis be di annoucement of Bello-Koko appointment

Bello-Koko go replace di former MD, Hadiza Bala Usman wey head di authority from 2016 but chop suspension for May 2021 ontop accuse of N165bn wey dey miss.

Afta di suspension, Buhari appoint Bello-Koko as acting Managing Dinrector, pending di outcome of di investigation.

Who be Mohammed Bello-Koko?

Wia dis foto come from, NPA/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Mohammed Bello-Koko, MD NPA

Dem born Mohammed Bello-Koko on March 25, 1969 for Koko-Besse Local Government area of Kebbi State, according to records on NPA website.

E attend Federal Government Collage, Sokoto for im Secondary education for 1986.

E further im education go University of Sokoto for im first degree in Management Studies (B.Sc) for 1992.

Mohammed get im Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) for Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto for 1995.

Di new MD start im career wit FSB International Bank Plc, Port Harcourt from 1996 to 2004 as Executive Trainee-Banking Operations.

E rise reach several positions. Bello-Koko later join Zenith Bank Plc for 2005 as a Manager-Team Head, Public Sector and Large Corporate.

For there again, e rise reach di position of Deputy General Manager and Zonal head.

At various times between 2009-2015, Mohammed Bello-Koko get di award for Best Staff in Income (Revenue) Deposit Mobilization (S-S) from 2009-2015.