Snake bite treatment: Professor give tips on how to pursue snakes from you toilet and take care of pesin wey e bite

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Pidgin Wetin we call dis foto, Professor wey be sabi pesin for snake mata tok how to handle di reptile

Dem dey call am 'professor of snake' because of im passion and love for snake.

Professor Edem Archibong Eniang na lecturer for di department of forestry and wildlife and e don dey teach about am for over 20 years now.

Di professor of herpelogy tok about im passion for snakes and also give tips on how other pipo fit relate wit di reptile in side dis exclusive interview wit BBC Pidgin.

"Pipo dey sabi fear snake too much, but na di snake wey dem dey fear dey give me money, na im dey give me food for my family.

If I waka for road I see snake na goodluck if I see am for dream sef I dey consider say na good luck." Di professor tok.

Wetin to do wen you see snake face to face

No be hidden fact say most pipo no dey like take eye see snake as dem consider am to be dangerous creature.

But for di interview, di professor give tips on how to react if you jam snake face to face.

According to di professor, if you fit stand safe distance dey look am, wen you see am, you go see say e go by imsef dey go.

Also, e advise say, if snake enta your house, just make sure say your door dey open, stand away from di door, e go look you dey waka commot from di door go im own way.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di professor of snake hold one of im snakes

What if you see am in side your WC?

E get time wen tori of how pipo dey see snake for dia Water Closet, (WC) trend well-well.

Some say putting salt inside toilet go fit pursue di snake but di professor say dat one no go work.

"If you wan commot snake for toilet, make you boil one bucket of hot water pour am inside, di snake go follow di water commot." E tok.

What of if snake bite pesin?

Di professor say di key tip here na for dem to make di pesin remain calm and still.

"If snake bite pesin, no carry di pesin put for okada (motorcycle), e dey dangerous well-well, sake of say as di okada dey vibrate, e go dey spread di venom for di pesin body.

Di best tin to do if doctor or nurse no dey, hospital no dey nearby be say, tell di pesin to lie down kulele till you go find helep. You fit put di pesin for motor or ambulance or bring doctor come meet am, di pesin no go die." E tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of one of di professors snake

How important snake be for environment

According to Professor Eniang, na snake dem dey take know weda environment good or not.

E add say snake dey live under water and on dry land, ontop tree, inside hole, inside house and oda places, no animal fit live like dat.

"If you want check weda environment good or maybe poison dey for ground na for snake body you go see am easily wen you open am, e tok. Dis na sake of say snake dey swallow everything.

E get snake wey no fit kill pesin, if dem see man na dem dey run away. Unless you match am or play wit am as no be every snake dey dangerous." E tok.

Oga Eniang, di professor of snake add say e get snake for im parlour, im office, im car and e even dey carry am waka and dey put am for pocket and di whole of im family dey live wit snakes.

E say e dey happy say e put hand for di science of snake, as na snake helep am reach wia im don reach for life.