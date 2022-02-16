ASUU strike update today 2022: Academic Staff Union of Universities strike timeline

Nigerian university union of lecturers never too change dia demand since di signing of di ASUU/FG 2009 agreement.

Academic Staff Union of Universities [ASUU] strikes from 2009 till date for Nigeria na im dey for dis tori you dey read so.

Some of di demands included upholding university's autonomy and better teachers' welfare.

Di 2009 agreement dem bin renegotiate and conclude di mata in May, 2021.

ASUU demands inside di updated agreement now include di release of di reports of visitation panels to federal universities.

And di twist in salary payment challenges, improved funding for di revitalisation of federal and state universities.

Di university union of lecturers aslo want payment of earned academic allowance and promotion arrears inside dis memorandum of understanding [MoU]

Nigeria ASUU Strike 2009 to 2022 timeline

2022 ASUU Strike

On February 14, di union bin start four-week warning strike sake of say goment fail to execute one MoU wey bin dey demand payment of academic staff allowance, review of di payment system and case of establishment of many universities for di kontri.

2020 ASUU Strike

Di union bin embark on nine-month strike sake of non-payment of allowances to lecturers wey no enrol under di goment payroll system, wey ASUU bin want replace wit dia own.

2018 ASUU Strike

One three-month strike bin happun sake of poor funding of education and increment of school fees wey goment bin plan.

2017 ASUU Strike

After dem sign anoda MoU in September 2017, di union bin suspend dia 36-day strike wey bin happun sake of allegations say goment fail to implement agreement from previous year.

2014 ASUU Strike

One week warning strike bin dey sake of say Nigerian goment no implement di 2009 agreement and one MoU wey dem reach for 2013.

2013 ASUU Strike

University lecturers bin go on strike for about six months as dem demand say make retirement age for professor dey extended to 70 instead of 65, and make goment increase allocation to education from 15% - 20% of di kontri annual budget.

2011 ASUU Strike

2009 agreement wey goment no meet na why di union bin go on a 59-day strike.

2010 ASUU Strike

ASUU bin go on indefinite strike in July 2010 wey last for over five months.

2009 ASUU Strike