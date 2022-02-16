Nnamdi Kanu news today: Justice Binta Nyako court decisions on Ipob leader trial on 16 Feb

16 February 2022, 18:00 WAT New Informate 30 minutes wey don pass

Nnamdi Kanu show face for court on 16 February to continue im trial on criminal charges wey Nigeria goment accuse am.

Di Ipob leader appear inside di same Fendi dress wey judge order am to change.

Justice Binta Nyako of Federal High Court Abuja bin on January 18 order say make dem allow Kanu to change im clothes.

Di court trial hearing on Wednesday see defence and prosecution lawyers argue weda di 15 count amended charge wey di Nigeran goment charge di separatist dey valid or not.

For dis tori you go check key decisions di court rule on Wednesday on top Kanu case.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu [born Nnamdi Okwu Kanu] na Nigerian separatist and leader of di now ban Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB].

Kanu dey face charges wey border on terrorism, treason and secession for dis case wey Nigerian goment cari go court, although di Ipob leader do plead not guilty.

Di Federal High Court, Abuja don fix April 8, 2022 to rule on top di preliminary objection file by Nnamdi Kanu to quash di charges on im head.

Di trial Judge Binta Nyako adjourn di mata for ruling afta arguments from both sides.

Kanu lead lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria bin file application for court to challenge di jurisdiction of di court to hear Kanu mata.

Nigerian goment lawyer Shuaibu Labaran bin inform di high court say di defence counsel [Kanu lawyers] file and serve am two applications and e don respond to dem.

Labaran say di first application dey seek order to quash di 15-count amended charge wey goment sama for Kanu head and di oda one di seek for im bail.

Three key decisions court rule on Nnamdi Kanu trial on 16 February, 2022

Wetin we call dis foto, Kanu and im lawyer Ejieofor

Argument on top Nnandi Kanu New Clothing

On top resumption of proceeding on Wednesday, Mike Ozhekome raise concerns on top di fact say Nnamdi Kanu neva change im cloth since dem arrest am.

And dat dem also collect im eye glass, Ozhekome add.

Di trial judge come ask di Director of Legal for Nigeria secret police Department of State Service [DSS] to explain why Kanu no get change of cloth.

E tell court say di cloths wey Nnamdi Kanu brodas dem bring get di drawing of lion and oda igbo design and sake of dat dem no fit allow am wear dat kain cloth.

Di trial judge come ask dem say make dem get Kanu plain cloth dem to wear.

But Kanu tell justice Binta Nyako say e want to "wear di cloth of im pipo."

Argument on top Nnamdi Kanu Eye Glass/ Blindness

Anoda issue wey come up for court na cry by Nnamdi Kanu lawyer say e fit go blind if dem no return im eye glass to di IPOB leader.

Ozhekome say for 2015 wen di DSS arrest kanu, dem seize im eye class.

Kanu lawyer add say dis recent time wen dem arrest am, di new eye glass wey im get, dem sieze am during im extra-ordinary rendition from Kenya.

And dat e no get eye glass to wear and im eye don dey spoil finish, di lawyer add.

Di trial Judge, Binta Nyako for her ruling, ask di DSS to find di glass and give am back to Nnamdi Kanu.

Nyako say na sake of say if im no use im eye glass e fit no make am dey see well.

Di federal high court judge also ask di DSS say make dem ensure say e wear new glass come court for April 8, 2022.

Security presence for Nnamdi Kanu court trial

Di usual kata-kata and tension wey di dey every morning during Kanun trial no dey on 16 February.

Sake of say di judge bin shift di case to 1pm to ensure say oda cases dem no suffer.

So motorists bin waka free until 12 noon before di DSS tighten di security.

Timeline of Nnamdi Kanu Trial from 2015

October 2015: Dem arrest and arraign Kanu on top charges of treasonable felony, unlawful possession of arms, and illegal importation of broadcast equipment, for Federal High Court, Abuja.

October 2015: Kanu and im defendants deny di charges dem.

December 2015: Court order di release of Nnamdi Kanu but di federal goment refuse to comply.

December 2015: Di federal goment file anoda five-count charge of treasonable felony against di Ipob leader and for 2016, three courts rule say make dem lock am for Kuje prison, citing threats to national security.

May 2016: Nnamdi Kanu cari cry go ECOWAS Court and blame President Buhari say e no wan grant am bail.

April 2017: Di federal high court for Abuja come grant Kanu bail on 'health grounds.'

April 2017: Kanu come become free man once again afta dem detain am for 18 months.

September 2017: Kanu japa from Naija.

September 2017: Di lawyer wey dey represent Kanu say im neva yan wit im client since September 14, wen sojas invade im house for Imo state.

October 2017: Wen court resume di treason trial of Kanu, e no show.

June 2021: Di Federal goment repatriate Ipob leader to Nigeria to continue im trial. Nigeria Minister of justice na im announce say dem don catch am and return am back to di kontri.

June 2021: Court order make dem lock am for SSS custody until July 26.

July 26, 2021: Court adjourn di case to October 21.

October 21: Dem bring Kanu come court wit plenti security and court adjourn to 10th November

November 10, 2021 Nnamdi Kanu lawyers stage walkout from di court afta SSS no allow some of di defence lawyers to enta di court room

November 10, 2021 Di presiding judge come move di case to 19, 20 of January, 2022

December 2nd, 2021: Di court hold an emergency session wia Nnamdi kanu lawyers ask di court to move di trial date forward and court agree and put am for January 18, 19, 20

January 18, 2022: Di presiding judge adjourn di case to 19 afta di prosecution file new charges

January 19, 2022: Kanu plead not guilty to di charges against am and di judge adjourn di mata to 16 of February to consider application to quash di charges against Kanu.

Amended charges Mazi Nmadi Kanu dey face

Nigeria goment bin accuse Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wit charges on alleged acts of terrorism and treasonable felony.

Den di office of di Attorney-General of di federation come amend di charges against Kanu wey dem file as motion on notice for di court.

Dis na di amended charges against Kanu:

Say Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London wia e boast to separate south east, south south and some parts of Kogi and Benue states from Nigeria to form Biafra land.

Say Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London abuse Nigeria President Muhammdu Buhari wen im call di president "paedophile, a terrorist, an idiot and an embodiment of evil."

Say Kanu allegedly import Radio transmitter wey be TRAM 50L wey e hide inside container go keep for Ihiala, Anambra state.

Say Kanu allegedly declare im sef as member of Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use di radio broadcast from London to encourage members of di banned Ipob to attack Nigeria security operatives and dia family members.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e incite members of di public to kill police officers

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen im boast say tins go happen and say pipo go die.

Say Kanu allegedly use di Radio broadcast from London to commit act of terrorism wen e declare sit-at-home and threaten death on pipo wey no obey di order.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use im radio to incite pipo to stage violent revolution against di federal goment.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use im radio to direct members of di public to burn down goment facility for Lagos.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use im radio to incite di public to destroy public transport system for Lagos wey cause major economic loss.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e incite Ipob members to manufacture bomb.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e incite members of di public to stop di Anambra state election and destroy Nigeria political and economic structure.