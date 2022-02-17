Couple for Anambra state wey die few months apart not long afta dem marry go dey buried togeda



Chukwuemeka Odunukwe be 27 years and im wife, Chinenye be 26 years, but dem die for 2021, few months apart from each oda.

Di couple bin dey plan to do dia 'white wedding' afta dem just finish dia traditional marriage wen di sad incident happun. Dem bin never even begin live well as husband and wife before di incidents happun.

Di young couple wey hail from Anambra state die leaving dia one year old pikin behind.

Di incident happen for Nnobi, Idemili South for Anambra state in 2021. Dia death na one wey shock pipo around dem, di tori also circulate for some social media platforms.

Di burial of two young couple wey die few months afta dia marriage go finally happen several months afta dia death.

'Hiccup wey no gree stop'

Chukwuemeka die of hiccup wey no gree stop.

"Wetin kill my son no be ordinary eye", na so Chukwuemeka mama tell BBC Pidgin.

Mary Odunukwe, a middle age woman for interview with BBC Pidgin say her pikin bin dey do business for Onitsha, di commercial city of Anambra state Southeast Nigeria wen e begin get hiccup.

She say her son neva get dat kain sickness before and wen e start, dem tink say na because e no dey take enough water.

Mary say di hiccup no too bad because e no stop 'Emeka' from doing wetin e dey do.

Emeka mama say di hiccup suddenly dey worse afta her son marry Chinenye.

She say, "wen di hiccup come dey very bad, we carry am go different hospital but no improvement until we decide to use local means.

Na still on top dat mata we dey wen my pikin die for February last year. We get to bury am immediately sake of how im take die. Wetin we do na to put am for ground like dat." Emeka mama tok.

'Death by heartbreak'

Di wife death also dey strange.

Madam Mary Odunukwe say she get four children and na Chukwuemeka be di first child.

According to Emeka mama, Chukwuemeka marry Chineye for August 2020 and e die for February, 2021 - di wife die for November of di same year.

She say di death of her son break Chinenye heart well-well wey be say di young woman enter depression.

"My daughter in law die of headache nine months afta my son die." she tok.

Mary say, "how pesin go take get headache persistently for two weeks none stop. Na dat headache kill am.

Di tradition and burial

Madam Odunukwe say she don leave everi tin to God because no get power to know wetin cause di deaths for her family.

Since di incidents last year, dem neva bury di young woman - though dem don bury Chukwuemeka wey first die.

Di family go do di final burial rites of di young couple for February 2022.

"We bury my son because of how e take die but we no perform any burial rite for am. We bin dey find money to take solve many problems.