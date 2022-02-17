Abba Kyari: Police Service Commission suspend ACP, ASP wey NDLEA name for di illegal drug case

one hour wey don pass



Di Nigeria Police service commission don suspend Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Sunday Ubua and Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP James Bawa .

As e be so, dem no go fit exercise dia powers and do dia work for dia respective offices again wit immediate effect.

Di two police officers bin dey work under suspended DCP Abba Kyari for di Intelligence Response Team, Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of di Nigeria Police Force.

Dem also sama accuse for dia head say dem get hand for di current cocaine seizure and transfer to di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Wetin dey inside di Police Commission letter?

Di Police commission tok for statement wey tok-tok pesin Ikechukwu Ani release on February 17, 2022, say dem don already pass dia message to di Inspector General of Police.

Di Commission for di letter state say na in accordance wit di provisions of di Public Service Rules 030406, wey di Commission don approve di suspension of di officers until di result of di investigation into dia allegations come out.

Di Commission also direct di Inspector General of Police to "also note say DCP Abba Kyari, wey before dis new allegation bin dey on suspension, go remain like dat until di of investigations finish".

Dem also ask di Inspector General of Police to sama Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu suspension too in accordance wit di Powers of Delegation.

"Di IGP dey further request to inform di commission of ASP John Umoru wey currently dey at large, anytime dem arrest am, to enable dem take necessary action".

Di commission also direct di Inspector General of Police to give dem information on new development for di mata for necessary further action.

Di suspension of di officers dey come afta police hand over four officers to NDLEA togeda with Kyari ontop di illegal drug mata.

ACP Sunday J Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu, na im dem hand over. As for ASP John Umoru, police say e dey on di run.

Oga Kyari bin chop suspension on top accuse say e dey involved inside one $1.1 million internet fraud wey Instagram influencer, Hushpuppi and four odas allegedly carry out.

Di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bin allege say Hushpuppi pay $20,600 to two bank accounts wey Kyari allegedly provide on January 20,2020.