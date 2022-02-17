Usifo Ataga murder trial: Court adjourn Chidinma Ojukwu trial as sixth witness testify

34 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Chidinma for court

Di trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, bin continue on Thursday for Lagos High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square, ontop accuse say she allegedly kill di CEO of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

Before now, di 300-level student of di University of Lagos (Unilag) bin don plead not guilty to di murder charge wey dem sama for her head.

Di prosecution bring di sixth witness to testify against Chidinma and im be Inspector Ibrahim Isiaka for Maroko police station for Lekki area of Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

Inspector Isiaka tok say wen di incident bin happun last year June, im be inspector of crime and im dey on night duty.

According to Inspector Isiaka, one lady bin come to di station to report say di security guard for her short let apartment at 19 Adewale Oshin Street for Lekki inform her say dem discover one deadi bodi for one of di apartments wey dem wan clean.

"Na immediately di Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) rush with di patrol van to di crime scene.

"Di DPO bin later call emergency team for di Yaba General Hospital. Di team arrive for di scene and dem evacuate di corpse," Inspector Isiaka tok.

Wen im dey give im evidence, Inspector Isiaka tok say sake of di nature of di case, di commissioner of police bin direct say make dem immediately transfer am go Panti on di 17th of June, 2021.

"After dem transfer di case, one team of detectives from Panti ask say make I follow dem to di scene of di crime.

"Di apartment dey open, we discover say a lot of things dey scattered for inside di apartment. Di team wey dey headed by di CSP from Panti bin take some things wey belong to Ataga.

"After dat, we bin go Yaba General Hospital to identify di corpse. Dem bring out di deadi bodi wit stretcher.

"I discover say blood dey im back and di corpse bin dey lie down wit im back. Na dat time dem identify am as one Michael Ataga," di witness tok.

"We bin come back to Panti where dem ask me to write statement before handing over di case file to dem for further investigation."

Di prosecutor, A.O Oluwafemi ask di court say make dem admit di statement wey di witness write for Panti as evidence.

Babatunde Busari, counsel to di second defendant (Adedapo Quadri) object di evidence and tok say di statement dey "extra-judicial" and say Inspector Isiaka make am outside di court.

"Di rule wey I understand be say e no dey admissible," Busari tok.

Im bin quote two cases, one from di Supreme Court and di other one na from di Court of Appeal. E add say im go supply di citation later.

Di presiding judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya tok say di witness na officer and im statement no be extrajudicial statement.

She rule say di objection dey faulty.

Justice Adesanya adjourn di case till February 21, 24, 25, and March 1 and 2 for further hearing.

Di case so far

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Usifo Ataga

Before dem call Inspector Isiaka make e testify, five witness bin don testify against Chidinma for court.

One witness wey be Ataga business associate and co-founder of Super Network Limited wey be parent company of Super TV, Rahman Obiora Saliu tell di court on Monday, February 14 say dem kill Ataga "like chicken".

E say dem stab Ataga for back, neck, stomach and ribs.

Dem find di deadi bodi of di businessman for one short let apartment for Lekki Phase 1 on June 15, 2021 two days before im 50th birthday.

Saliu also tok say na im and Ataga wife and police pipo begin find Ataga wen di man stop to dey pick im call.

According to Saliu, im send Ataga text message wen e no hear from am, and di response wey e get show say no be Ataga send am that message.

Di man also tell court say di day im dey mortuary wit Ataga deadi bodi, person dey withdraw money from im account before dem block am.

Apart from Chidinma, dem also sama one Adedapo Quadri wit di same murder charge. But im and Chidinma don plead not guilty to am.