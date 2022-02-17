Survivor of Aba new cattle market attack narrate wetin im eye see

49 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, S bin Abdallah

"I dey very lucky to dey alive, most of di pipo wey die from dis attack na those wey don already begin sleep."

Dis na di words of Muhammad Sulaiman, one of di survivors of di horrific attack wey happun on Tuesday 15 February for Aba Cattle market for Nigeria southeast.

Tori be say gunmen bin visit di new Cattle Market for Omuma-Uzo for Ukwa West Local Government Area of di state.

From di incident, Abia state goment say na eight pipo die and dem dey try dia best to fish out di attackers and dem go also pay compensation for wetin happun.

Muhammad wey don spend 20 years as cattle trader tell BBC Pidgin say "im dey lucky to dey alive", im add say di fact say dem neva sleep when di attack start na wetin keep am and a few odas alive.

Wia dis foto come from, S bin Abdallah Wetin we call dis foto, Muhammad Sulaiman na one of di survivors of Tuesday attack

"Na almost midnight and me and a few odas dey awake dey gist when we just hear gunshots and some pipo dey shout 'hold am hold am'.

"Na so we just scatter begin run, i dey very lucky to dey alive, most of di pipo wey die from dis attack na those wey don already begin sleep but among us wey dey gist na just two pipo die."

According to Baba Othman wey be national secretary of Fulani group Miyetti Allah for Nigeria wey speak to BBC Pidgin di cattle traders bin don already complain say dem no dey happy with di new Aba cattle market wey goment post dem to for Omuma-Uzo as di place too dey isolated.

'We dey heartbroken over di incident'

Acting chairmo of cattle traders for Nigeria Comrade Yahuza Yusuf for statement say wetin happun to dia members dey very sad and dat e get pipo still unaccounted for after di incident.

"We dey heartbroken over dis incident, di loss wey we suffer in terms of human and animals plenty and until dis time some pipo dey unaccounted for."

According to Abia state goment wey release statement after di incident na only eight pipo die from di attack and dem dey take care of di injured for hospital adding say dem go pay compensation for wetin happun.

Wetin Abia State goment say dem dey do about di incident?

Di goment condemn wetin happun as dem say di whole incident truly shock dem and make dem sad. Dem call pipo wey carry out di acts as 'wicked'.

"Presently we dey provide relief for families of di victims and we go also give compensation for all loss wey di victims suffer," di goment statement add.

As part of wetin Abia goment do wey di Miyetti Allah leadership commend na di swift deployment of high powered team immediately after di incident.

Barrister Eze Chikamnayo wey be commissioner of information for Abia say dem no go leave any stone unturned for dis case and dem go bring di attackers to face justice for wetin dem do.

Di commissioner say dem don already start process of relocating di traders to a beta place.

Insecurity dey threaten trade between northern and southern Nigeria?

Di cattle traders wey dis latest incident affect na from northern Nigeria, many of dem dey trade in cattle for southern part of di kontri.

Dis case no be di first time wey insecurity go threaten trade between northern and southern part of Nigeria.

For June last year, Onion traders up north for Nigeria bin suspend supply of di vegetable to di southeast region.

Leader of di association of onion producers and marketers during di period say dem take di decision due to insecurity.

Also on 3rd March 2021, di Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) call off dia nationwide strike.

President of Northern Consensus Movement, Awwal Aliu at di time say di EndSars protest affect many northern traders plus anoda 100 wey die for di Shasha market crisis na why di strike happun.

While im say di stoppage of supplies to di south no be to cause starvation or increase hardship for di kontri, e say dem take di move to show say dem no dey happy wit di killings and maltreatment of dia members but most importantly, to stop retaliation by dia members and Northern youths.

Popular social commentator for Kano state Sani Muhammad tell BBC Pidgin say di earlier goment find lasting solution to dis attacks di beta for trade between north and south for Nigeria.