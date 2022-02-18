Baba Ijesha case: Nollywood actor challenge content of CCTV video as witness say dem fit don 'tamper' wit am

Nollywood actor James Olanrewaju wey pipo sabi as Baba Ijesha don challenge di content of di Close Circuit Television (CCTV) recordings wey di prosecution bin present against am.

E tok through im witness, one expert for CCTV installation and maintenance, Engr. Adeleke Lawrence for di Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Thursday say, dem fit don tamper wit am.

Baba Ijesha dey face six count charge of child defilement wey include allegations of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

Di defence witness and expert for CCTV installation and maintenance, Engr. Lawrence testify as e ansa question from di lead defence counsel, Babatunde Ogala (SAN) for di on-going trial of Baba Ijesha.

Wetin happun for court on 17, February

Na four video recordings of Baba Ijesha na im dem play wen court resume on Thursday on di request of Ogala.

One of di video show Baba Ijesha and di 14-year old for her foster mother, Comedienne, Damilola Adekoya alias Princess house. Dem record am for April 2021 before dem arrest am. Both of dem siddon ontop di couch small, before dem waka commot. Wen dem returned, Baba Ijesha give her cup to drink from, kiss her hand to her arm and draw her close to imsef. Dem bin dey tok but you no fit hear dia voices.

Anoda one show how di defendant siddon ontop couch with di survivor, e show two men and one woman dey waka comot but e no get audio.

Anoda of di video show di defendant siddon for ground and dey beg di complainant, Conmediene Princess.

Wen dem ask di witness wetin e see, e say: "e be like say di gentleman and di lady dey act di way dem ask dem to do."

To transfer recordings from CCTV, di witness say hard drive and computer must dey.

"To transfer from hard drive, e must pass through computer. For di process of passing through di computer, error fit happun. Along di line, e fit lead to editing.

"Di one wey I watch pass through process of editing. E no pass through hard drive. May bẹ along di line, e dey tampered with.

"I dey very sure say wetin we watch fit don dey tampered with based on di way e bin fast forward", e tok.

Engr. Adeleke explain say di voices wey sound for di recording afta dem forward am bin no dey di 'actors' feem but voice-over from di pipo wey handle di recording.

Wen dem ask am to explain di word 'ins' wey dey at di end of one shot, e describe am as 'In shot', one application dem dey use to edit video.

E say e appear for di recording because dem use di application to edit di video.

Adeleke also add say wetin dem use to record na either camcorder or phone and no be CCTV.

Explain say no be CCTV because of di picture quality, say CCTV no fit bẹ angle 90 and say e get to by convex or concave.

But under cross examination, di witness agree with di Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Dr Jide Martins say di content of CCTV recordings no fit dey tampered with wen dem use am togeda with devices like Network Video Recording (NVR) and Internet Protocol (IP).

Engr Adeleke agree with di prosecution say wen those devices dey present for di CCTV, di content no fit dey tampered with or manipulated.

E also agree say di devices go make di recordings to look clearer, flow smoothly and make di camera picture sharp.

Di defence witness also agreed with di prosecution say di content of di video recordings no go change no mata di colour. E also agree say wetin di pesin tok inside recordings fit reduce in voice quality but not di content.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo come adjourn di mata to March 4.

Police arrest actor baba Ijesha for April 2021 ontop allegation say in sexually assault one 14 years old girl. Di actor spend some months for detention before court grant am bail for di month of June.

Dis alleged rape case raise dust for society as pipo begin protest in support and against di actor.

Some say im dey innocent until proven guilty, odas say im suppose stay for detention to face di music of im alleged offense.